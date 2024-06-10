Joint Hearing on Excess Deaths to Resume on 11th June 2024, 2pm.

The next joint hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Safety and the Committee on Human Rights into the Philippines Excess Deaths will resume on 11th June 2024, at 2 PM Manila time at the House of Representatives, Batasan Pambansa Complex. It may be watched at the HOR FB page, or on Cong. Fernandez FB page.

I am not yet aware of the specific topics to be covered, but likely it will still focus on the IHR amendments which the WHO illegally pushed through without public consultation in Geneva, and more on excess deaths.

Marcos Approves DOH’s National Health Objectives 2023 - 2028

The President has approved the DOH’s National Health Objectives with Memorandum Circular 53.

Memorandum follows;

The objectives document can be downloaded for study, which I will be doing in coming days and will surely comment further.

The objectives look noble but be alerted of the globalist key words - the implementation bears close watching and oversight by concerned citizens.

Ukraine’s Zalinski Stops Over in Philippines

Zalinski made a stopover in the Philippines last Monday to meet with President Marcos on his way home from an unscheduled trip to Singapore where he met with leaders to promote a coming 2-day Global Peace Summit which will be held in Switzerland on June 16. I wonder on the discussions. Was he warning Marcos what happens to a nation when they get caught up in a proxy war with the US? Was he asking for asylum in the Philippines when the war in Ukraine is finally over?

Building on a 32-year diplomatic relationship? The comedian president was given arrival honors as he appeared on the Malacanang red carpet in his standard fatigue wear.

Marcos has committed to send mental health professionals to Ukraine to assist surviving war veterans! Never mind the gross shortage of mental health professionals in the Philippines serving Filipinos.

Words of caution from some observers. Don’t turn Philippines into Asia’s Ukraine!

Irregularities in COvid-19 Funds; Duterte Can’t Remember

Duque is saying that the Covid fund transfer that he is under investigation for on suspicion of irregularities, was made under order from Duterte.

Duterte can’t recall what happened. Plausible deniability?

POGO Woes Continue

The Philippines is a center for offshore gaming organizations, which run massive call centers in the Philippines, rake in huge sums, and naturally are a player in graft and corruption.

One particular scam is the issue of Filipino Birth Certificates to Chinese Foreign Nationals, with word that 100s of 1000s of certificates have been issued.

Mayor Alice Guo - Filipino National? Chinese Spy? Coverups? Trial by Insinuation and Media Accusation

Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, who claims to be the love child of a Chinese Businessman and his domestic helper is now the subject of a sordid public scandal and trial by insinuation and public accusation after she was called in for questioning following the raid of a POGO in her jurisdiction. Given the media frenzy being whipped up, it will become difficult to separate truth from insinuation, let alone look cooly at facts.

June 12, Philippines Independence Day

June 12, Independence Day is a national holiday marking Philippines independence from the Spanish rule on June 12, 1898.

This holiday is an important reminder that the Philippines is an independent Sovreign nation. The Philippines is a great nation in her own right. She must not to bow to the dictates of the WHO, the WEF, the IMF and large corporations. She does not need to follow the US or any other nation or mature regulatory agency. She can and should chart her own path. We pray for leaders and people who will be true to this vision and who will stand for this and ensure it is our reality!