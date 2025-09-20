Super Sally’s Newsletter

Thunder Road
2dEdited

The contrast between the vulgar displays of extreme wealth and smug entitlement by the nepo baby spawn of the flood control contractors and the sad images of the ordinary citizens wading through flooded streets could hardly be more infuriating. Heads have to roll.

Also, the Rappler "dictator's son" headline would really be misleading to anyone outside the Philippines. No one, other than Rappler (the voice of the western NGOs) and a few red-clad leftist college kids, talks like that. He was elected in a landslide and is not even now much of a focus of anger over the corruption issue. It's nibbling at the edges of the family though not surprisingly, and Sarah Duterte is certainly trying hard to make the case (in her horribly inarticulate way).

Eddy
2d

Thank you for this report. I hope the people demand transparency

