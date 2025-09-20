It is rainy season in the Philippines, and with the rains come floods. The flooding has diverted attention to the billions spent, misspent, and diverted to personal and political pockets, in the name of (ineffective, failed, and absent) flood control projects.

Step back to a you-tube lifestyle feature interview on Julius Unplugged last September 2024 with a certain Sarah Discaya. During that interview, discussing her family’s rags-to-riches story replete with ostentatious displays of wealth to wow the journalist and his viewers, Sarah mentioned that the gateway to wealth was her family’s contracts with DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) since 2016.

Sarah Discaya, owner of St. Gerrard General Contractor and Development Corporation, filed candidacy to run for Pasig City Mayor in the May 2025 elections, but lost to incumbent Vico Sotto.

When the 2025 wet season hit, with widespread flooding, disruptions, damage, and some deaths, the stage was set for a furor.

While DPWH has 2409 registered national contractors for flood control projects, 20% of their budget comprising about 100 billion Pesos went to only 15 contractors, of which half happen to have the same executive boards, raising concerns of rigging of bidding. The 2nd and 3rd top contractors, Alpha & Omega Gen. Contractor & Development Corp. and St. Timothy Construction Corporation are owned by the Discayas!

Lawmakers have instigated a house probe into DPWH corruption and anomalous projects, promising transparency!

Can there be a transparent probe with so many hands in the till?

It is common knowledge in the Philippines knows that government projects come with kickbacks and more. Lacson’s explanation that typically only 40% of project budgets goes to actual projects, comes as no surprise: -

The Discayas portray themselves as victims and have asked for witness protection, and the scandal widens and expands beyond DPWH. As Bureau of Customs steps in to investigate, most of their luxury cars are nowhere to be found.

Population anger is rising as the divide between poor, regular folks, and the enriched is ever more apparent. This is shown via the recent local social media focus on “nepo babies” and their publicly displayed lives of opulence.

President Marcos has chimed in supporting anti-corruption protests, even going as far as to say he would join the protests, if he wasn’t president. Perhaps he trying to maintain public support, oblivious to his own family history, oblivious that he is the head of state, that corruption continues to thrive under his watch, and that the buck should stop with him.

On 12th September 2025, University students held a walk-out over corruption and education spending cuts, which was widely covered by local media.

Further protests against corruption and calling for action are planned for this Sunday and are being supported by church and student groups.

Filipinos are unhappy and calling for change! Public funds should be spent transparently with infrastructure, projects and services delivered as promised.

It remains to see whether real change and real progress can be achieved. I will update after tomorrow’s event.