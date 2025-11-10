I made a shocking discovery when comparing Filipino infant deaths with Malaysian infant deaths using DOSM (Department of Statistics Malaysia) and PSA (Philippines Statistics Authority published data on births and deaths.

Filipino infants die, on average, at a rate 2x that of Malaysian infants.

Death rates of both Malaysian and Filipino infants have been rising since 2020. 2020 was a global low infant mortality year likely somehow related 1st Pandemic Year, pre-COVID-19 vaccination rollout, lockdowns.

Referring to 2020 to 2023 data, Filipino neonates, first month of life, die at 1.7x the rate of Malaysian Infants. In the next 11 months of life up to 1 year of age (post-neonatal infants), they die at 2.4x the rate of Malaysian infants. Older Filipino infants are more susceptible to death than older Malaysian infants.

While vaccine antigens given to both infant populations are nearly identical, the brands may not be the same. Philippines sources most of its infant vaccines on the National Immunization Program (NIP) from Serum Institute of India. Malaysia bids its NIP vaccines each year and awards to winning bidders; meaning different brands can be used in different years (I could not find brand data).

The age at which routine vaccines are given varies slightly with Filipino infants given a more compressed program in their first months of life than Malaysian infants.

Following is a comparison of the NIP program of each country from 2000 to 2023. Philippines added PCV in 2015. Malaysia added PCV only at the end of 2020, the same time that it changed from 5-valent to 6-valent vaccines.

Disability is rising among children in the Philippines. Autism cases in the Philippines, using the proxy of disability ID issued specifically for Autism diagnoses, show clear inflections from certain years. I already wrote about this here.

Malaysian data shows a mass increase in disability levels, particularly learning and speech disability post 2019, specifically for children younger than 6 years of age in 2024. SOURCE

The same magnitude of rises is not apparent among older children, though disability certainly rose among children born between 2011 and 2019.

There is relatively little year-on-year escalation in learning disability in children born earlier than 2013 (2005 - 2012), and speech disability showed declines instead of increases.

Surely these findings represent a public health emergency, particularly in the face of plummeting births in both countries! Fewer children are being born and the health of surviving children is declining!

Declining births

Malaysian births have been dropping steadily since 2014, with a 9% drop in 2024, and provisional 2025 data showing that the drop is still continuing, -11.5% in Q1, and -7.1% in Q2. Overall Malaysian births have fallen by 15.3% since 2019, and 21.5% since the 2014 peak birth year.

Philippines births have been declining since 2012. Provisional Philippines birth data shows that birth dropped by 10.2% in 2024, representing a 13.9% drop since 2019, and a 24.2% drop since the 2012 peak birth year. No 2025 data have been released to date.

Surely these findings represent a public health and population catastrophe requiring urgent investigation and actions in both countries! Are birth changes and infant health declines related to public health programs and vaccination (routine and/or COVID-19)?

Is anyone watching? Does anyone understand the implications for the future of their nations of such rapid birth drops and declines in pediatric and population health? Children represent the future of their nations! Nations cannot thrive if their children are not!