This Jama Neurology paper published on 2nd September 2025 describing a link between meningioma and the use of Depo-Provera injectable birth control caught my attention. It’s finding included a 240% increase in the risk of meningioma, stated to be mostly benign, though it can present with headaches, seizures, or focal deficits, and is often curable with surgery.

The large majority of meningiomas (typically 80-90%, with some sources citing around 95% for benign/non-malignant classifications) are WHO grade 1 tumors, which are non-cancerous, slow-growing, and often curable with surgery if symptomatic. About 10-15% are atypical (grade 2), showing more aggressive behavior with higher recurrence risk, and only 1-3% are malignant/anaplastic (grade 3).

Although it had been used in trial and limited settings from the 1970s, Depo-Provera was only added to the Philippine Department of Health (DOH) family planning program toolbox in the 1990s:

Approved by the Philippine Bureau of Food and Drugs in November 1993.

Formally launched/reintroduced as a program method in early 1994.

As of early 2025, nearly 21% of Filipino women who use birth control use Depo-Provera as their chosen form of birth control! The drug has been in use now for some 30 years in the Philippines.

While meningiomas are reported to benign in most cases, with only 1-3% being malignant, I wanted to assess the incidence of deaths from such cancers in males and females in the available data Philippines Cause of Death data from 2015 to 2024.

The following charts, extracted from Philippines Statistics Authority COD by year data, shows rising deaths from meningioma and central nervous system (CNS) cancers, particularly for women aged 35 and above, with the biggest increases in women aged 65+. Between 2015 and 2024, meningioma and CNS cancers fell by 6% in women aged 0-19, and by 19% in women aged 20-34 but rose by 7% among women aged 35-49, 12% among women aged 50 - 65, and 36% among women aged 65+.

If these deaths represent only 1 - 3% of all meningioma cases (note that this data also includes other CNS cancers, without breakdown), conceivably the incidence of meningioma could be 33 to 100 times higher than the reflected deaths. In 2024 this could conceivably affect some 4,900 to 14,900 women aged 35-49, some 8,400 to 25,700 women aged 50-64, and some 10,000 - 30,000 women aged 65+ representing a considerable population disability and health burden (23,000 - 71,000 women).

A different pattern of death from this cause is seen in men. Male deaths from meningioma & CNS cancers fell in all male age groups between 2015 and 2019, except for men aged 65+ where it rose by 34%. However, meningioma death counts were lower among men aged 65+ than those aged 50 - 64, indicating that this COD decreases as men get older. Quite a contrast to the female pattern of deaths.

Most notably for both men and women, there was a jump in incidence in 2023, which fell in 2024, though only slightly in women aged 50-64, but rose further in women aged 65+.

Could the increase in deaths be related to immune disarray or cancer triggering / accelerating impacts of the COVID-19 vaccination that was taken by some 70% of the Filipino population, and nearly all working age adults in 2021 and into 2022? Large-scale South Korean and Japanese studies have pointed to rising rates of aggressive cancers increasingly in younger people. That these studies have been questioned, and the Japanese study retracted, doesn’t negate the population-wide findings of increases in cancers.

The difference between men and women strongly points to a gender specific effect, wherein younger women have an increasing incidence of this cause of death (and increasing over time) that is not apparent in younger men! More older women die from this cause than older men.

The largest and increasing rise in women aged 65+ in 2023 and 2024 is concerning. Many of these women would have been in their reproductive years, perhaps having had their desired number of children and not wanting more when Depo-Provera was provided under government contraceptive services from 1993. Are these women a signal for the long-term effects of Depo-Provera?

It should also be noted that many Filipinos, particularly those outside of large urban centers, would not have access to the advanced medical care needed to surgically address meningiomas. The National average Dr to patient ratios is 1 doctor for every 20,000 patients, varying widely from Metro Manila which has approximately 1 doctor for every 1,000 patients to the most disadvantaged rural areas ranging from 1 doctor for every 25,000 to 50,000 patients. Availability of skilled neuro-surgical care is far lower, mostly non-existent outside large metropolitan centers.



A possible role for Depo-Provera in contributing to increasing younger and older female deaths from meningioma must be considered, with the benefits of prevented pregnancy balanced against possible side effects and increased incidence of meningioma.

Time for a re-evaluation? Humanity is rapidly learning that messing with nature, particularly with powerful hormone and immune system modulating drugs comes with consequences.