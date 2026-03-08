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MSB
5d

What may once have been considered a conspiracy theory (and like many other such theories) has been proved factual by the revelations in the Epstein files - this should perhaps lead us to wondering if this is an exercise in eugenics. Interestingly enough, "blue eyes" is mentioned many times in these documents as an Epstein preference - leading to the question of whether he saw certain races as superior (other than his own which does not predominantly have blue eyes) and others as inferior.

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Mark
4d

"Could the increase in deaths be related to immune disarray or cancer triggering / accelerating impacts of the COVID-19 vaccination..?

While not related directly to the subject of your article, these official UK figures show a sudden 25% increase in brain cancer deaths in 15 to 44 year-olds in 2022 (it has not been updated for 2023 onwards):

https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/UK%20Cause%20of%20death%20Project%20-%20Malignant%20Neoplasm%20Deaths%2015-44%20-%20Individual%20Causes.htm

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