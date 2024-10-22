I haven’t updated with news for a while as life has been busy with work and family. I am up to 2,807 subscribers with 16 paid. Thank you so much to all of you for sparing me a few minutes in your daily lives to read these missives.

I continue to monitor and publish excess deaths and birth in the region as they become available (see recent stacks); Australia is reporting collapsing birth rates, but no new vital statistics for PH since my last data drop last September 28. The 2024 data should be starting to release this month if PSA follows a schedule similar to 2023.

There are no updates with regards to the Excess Deaths Hearing which was adjourned last June and has not been resumed. Senators have been busy with the commission on audit, POGOs, and the inquiry into former President Duterte’s Drug War, among other affairs.

For the first time, I am being directly touched by covid-19 vaccine injuries in my personal contacts; turbo cancer that claimed a life in just 6 weeks, a brain aneurism in woman only in her 30s, a fellow parent with disabling menstrual problems - she only connected it with her receipt of Pfizer after we talked, sharing with me that so many of her friends and contacts have cancer and many others are sick. She asked me is it too late for me?

My heart shattered a little. I reassured her that it is never too late, that lifestyle measures can help, and I shared the McCullough bromelain, quercetin, Nattokinase protocol and that I can recommend local doctors who are treating people living with vaccine consequences. She told me that she can never trust the medical system ever again!

School Cancelled as Manila Hunkers Down for Tropical Storm Kristine

I just got a call that school is cancelled this afternoon in advance of the arrival of Tropical Storm Kristine and its potential impact. Currently, the sky is a sullen sodden grey, rain has started and is rapidly getting heavier, but there is no wind yet.

Peer Reviewed Orthomolecular Treatment Protocols for Cancer

Philippines own Dr. Homer Lim is one of the authors on the peer-reviewed first-in-the-World Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole Protocol in Cancer which was published on Sep.19, 2024! The paper describes the metabolic basis for the treatment approach and outlines a protocol consisting of Vitamin C (IV), Vitamin D, Zinc, Ivermectin, Benzimidazoles (Fenbendazole and Mebendazole) & DON, Fasting, Ketogenic Diet, Press-pulse Therapy, Physical Activity, and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy. Please click on the image to access and download the paper for your reference.

Such therapies of these are critically needed. There are so many cases of cancers happening. I had my first experience with turbo cancer, the 58 yo parent of a very close friend, just died 6 weeks after initial diagnosis of Stage 4 Cancer, not having been able to access any treatment at all. I had referred the family to a source of IVM and medical support, but they did not access this in time, perhaps disbelieving the ferocity of the cancer that would so violently ravage and then steal their loved one.

Dr. Homer Lim discusses their findings in this excellent FB Live cast last 17th October 2024.

Antibiotic Resistance in Chickens Identified and May Be a Risk for Consumption

Consumers are being warned to be wary of chickens, sick and resistant to antibiotic treatment.

Vaccine Hesitancy Rising Over ASF vaccines Compels Government to Target Dosing to Commercial Farms

Small farmers seem to be vaccine hesitant over the ASF vaccination program (uses an experimental Vietnamese Vaccine), resulting in the Government changing their target to larger-scale swine production facilities. Massive disinformation on ASF vaccine effectiveness is being blamed for the hesitancy.

A copy of the Administrative Circular No. 8 which is reported in the article to give guidelines on the use of the ASF vaccines is not yet available on the DA website.

Vaccination of School Children via Bakuna Eskwela Ongoing

Parents are urged to give consent for their children to be injected.

Grade 1 and 7 students are targeted to be given MR and TD, and Grade 4 female students HPV vaccines.

Nearly 4.8 million students are targeted for vaccination.

The news article reports deaths from the targeted vaccine preventable diseases and 7,897 cases of cervical cancer and claims all could have been prevented by vaccination.

Tragically they also report the deaths of 44 babies with neonatal tetanus, which is typically contracted from unhygienic birth circumstances / poor management of the umbilical cord; and which clearly indicates the need for education on birth hygiene and better birthing practices.

Parents who refused to sign the consent form to have their children vaccinated are required to attend an orientation session to help them change their minds.

Children in Metro Manila, Makati can also take advantage of the program.

Aside from the current Bakuna Eskwela, Makati provides free vaccinations to infants including for TB, HebB, Hib-PENTA a 5-in-one vaccine that includes Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Hepatitis B and Hib and Hep B, Measles-Rubella at 9 months, and MMR (measles-mumps-rubella) at 12 months.

HIB-PENTA is provided by the WHO / Gavi who state that the PENTA vaccine is vital to the survival of children aged under 5. Really? Vital to survival?

Vaccination of Senior Citizens Promoted

Cradle to grave vaccination programs are being developed in the Philippines, with public promotion to encourage uptake. Senior citizens are offered free vaccines.

The WHO is encouraging vaccines as a way to prevent antibiotic resistance, and calling for more vaccines to be developed to this end.

I think they forgot that while vaccines might prevent specific illnesses (if they correctly target pathogens), they come a cost for the immune system and may suppress and divert it from handling other infections.

Updating Condominium Laws

A new act governing condominiums is in congress which updates repair, maintenance, and redevelopment of condominiums. It will also allow emergency access to a condominum when there is a danger to life or property.

Filipino’s have higher Risk of Death from Non-Communicable Diseases than Western Pacific Regional Average

In data up to 2021, Filipinos are 24.5% likely to die from NCDs compared to the regional average of 15.6%. Surely worse by now in 2024! These statistics leave a lot of room for improvement.

The article blames aging population, tobacco and alcohol use, and environmental factors. [Of course, Covid-19 vaccines are not mentioned, and official narratives deny they are problematic if they are even mentioned at all].

In a more recent update, lifestyle causes of death have overtaken all other causes.

Diabetes is the 4th leading cause of death in the Philippines after heart attack, cancer and stroke, all of which can also be caused or complicated by diabetes. Everyone here knows someone with diabetes or is dealing with it themselves.

A popular local vegetable has been used to make a medicine to help treat diabetes.

I eat ampalaya (bitter gourd) weekly. It is easy to prepare. Slice lengthwise and scoop out the seeds, slice thinly and then saute to cook. The following recipe with egg and tomato is similar to how I usually prepare it, though I also like it prepared with threads of beef or bacon.

Sarah Duterte Making Waves in Political Circles - Is She Unwell and Ranting, or is She Seeking to Divert Attention from Her Office’s Financial Affairs?

Sarah Duterte, perhaps seeking to divert attention from the audit of the finances of the Department of Education Funds (and particularly confidential funds) and Office of the Vice President, gave quite a shocking press conference earlier last 18th October 2024, during which she stated she had told the President’s sister, Sen. Imee Marcos that she wanted to exhume President Marcos Sr. body and throw it to the West Philippines Sea, and that she dreamt of beheading President Marcos Jr.

This is the Vice President of the Philippines! The second highest government position in the land. One would have expected more decorum and constraint in a public forum.

After having watched some of her performance, I can appreciate the call from some quarters for VP Duterte' to undergo mental health assessment.

Malacañang has not made any statement in response to Duterte’s tirade. The Philippines love affair with the Duterte’s may be at an end.

Conclusion

I feel growing urgency to keep pushing back against medical system, government, UN, WHO overreach in all forms. The plandemic fallout is very far from over! Maybe as an MD friend recently warned We haven’t seen anything yet, compared to what is coming.

Yet we must continue on. We must keep our heads as high as we can. We must stay positive that we (humanity as a whole) are going to get through to a better future, ultimately! We are part of the problem which we allowed (knowingly or not) to happen, and we must be part of the solution!

The show must go on!