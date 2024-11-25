Has VP Duterte Contracted a Hit Man Against the President, His Wife, and Speaker of the House if She is Killed?

Under investigation for mishandling of DepEd and Confidential Funds, VP Sarah Duterte crossed the line with her outburst about hiring someone to kill the President (and others) should she be killed.

I already talked with a person. I told the person, ‘If they kill me, kill Bongbong Marcos, Liza Araneta and Martin Romualdez.’ No joke, no joke. I’ve left instructions.

Whether this was just a threat made in anger, or true, such behavior is unseemly for the Vice President of a Nation, indicative of a fatal rift between the two top Government leadership positions. Not a good image for international investors and visitors.

The National Security Council (NSC) responded on Sunday stating that it considers all threats thrown at Marcos “serious and a matter of national security.” The local media is full of pieces weighing in on Sarah’s statement and the requirement (or not) for further actions.

VP Duterte backtracked in a later statement, claiming that her rant had been maliciously taken out of context, trying to turn the tables asking why she hadn’t been invited to / part of the National Security Councils’ meetings which should have been part of her role as VP.

Duterte said that her statement was simply an indication that she would have revenge from the grave if she ended up dead and likened it to her prior threats to exhume the body former President Marcos Sr. and dump it into West Philippine Sea if political attacks against her don’t stop.

With due respect VP Duterte, should be reminded that words matter, particularly for people living and working in the public spotlight, in the highest office of the land.

The political merry-go-round / circus continues.

Senior Citizens to Be Welcomed Back to the Workforce?

The House has approved a bill promoting the hiring of senior citizens who are willing and able to work, with incentivization for employers and simplification of senior’s documentation.

People in the Philippines are counted as senior citizens once they reach 60, which is an optional retirement age. The compulsory retirement age in the Philippines is 65 for most private companies and government. Some people still work beyond this age, particularly in professions such as consulting, medicine, dentistry, and law.

I see this bill as an overall positive move. People in their 60s who are fit and well, have a wealth of experience that can benefit everyone. Further, pensions in the Philippines are low for most rank and file, some of whom may welcome the ability to continue working to augment their own and their family’s incomes.

The bill still requires congressional approval before it can be enacted.

Deportation Looming for Undocumented Filipinos in the US

The incoming Trump administration has implications for the Philippines and Filipinos. There are around 4 million Filipinos living in the US and it has been estimated that about 300,000 are there illegally / undocumented /with expired documents. Filipinos illegally in the US are being advised to leave voluntarily, without waiting to be deported. In case of deportation, they will be barred from returning to the US for 10 years. If they leave voluntarily, they will have the option of applying for a legal return.

Despite the hardship that this policy will bring to some individuals and families, it is rational. No-one should be illegally in another country. The Philippines will deport anyone found to be illegally on their shores; why should the US not do the same!

Commission on Election Disqualified Nuisance Senatorial Bets

Election season coming up and Comelec declares many of the senatorial bets to be nuisance candidates. While indeed there are nuisance candidates / people not truly qualified to run, this could also be politically motivated to stop qualified newcomers. The disqualifications can be appealed.

Qualifications for senatorial bets include citizenship, age, residency in the Philippines / relevant district, and literacy in Filipino or other local dialect.

Meningococcal Vaccines for Filipinos / Slow Uptake of Catchup Vaccines

Pediatricians are currently marketing the Meningococcal Disease to Grow Support for Adding Meningococcal Vaccine to the National (paid by government) Immunization Program. Their press conference makes it sound as though the Philippines experiences many cases of meningococcal disease.

A 2022 paper looking at the incidence and disease burden of meningococcal disease in Asia states that the Philippines has around 100 identified cases a year. There are around 31 million children aged 5 to 17 in the Philippines. Should 31 million children be vaccinated; consider cost, consider risk-benefit of the vaccines, to possibly (but not necessarily) reduce Pneumococcal disease. Would allocated funds, if ever, better be used to educate health professionals on early recognition and treatment to prevent worst case outcomes from serious disease, if it happens?

Filipinos Not Enthusiastic Partakers in the DOH Catch Up Vaccination Programs

DOH is trying to encourage reluctant Filipinos to bring their children for immunization, claiming parents are being influenced by misinformation. During their recent Bakuna Eskwela (School Vaccination program) in NCR, as of 17 November 2024, only 37,463 accepted Grade 1 children MR and TD, only 18,635 Grade 4 girls received HPV, and for the Grade 7 students, only 24,017 received MR and 24,003 received TD vaccines.

Pregnant women are also to be offered TD vaccines. The TD Vaccine being used is from the Serum Institute of India. It contains both aluminum phosphate and thiomersal, which are synergistically neurotoxic! Vaccine ingredients will pass from mum to baby via the placenta.

Aluminum and thiomersal which are synergistically neurotoxic. Does the benefit of possibly reducing cases of Diphtheria / Tetanus outweigh the risk of brain damage to the baby and immune reactions or other adverse reaction by the mother. The annual cases in the Philippines of each of these are well below 100. Vaccine proponents will claim this is due to successful vaccination programs. But are they really? Could low cases be due to hygienic delivery practices for birthing mothers and effective wound care (for Tetanus), and the effective use of antibiotics (for Diphtheria)?

When I was studying pharmacology in the 1980s, Professors told us that pregnancy was a time of exquisite balance between the maternal and baby's immune systems and nothing must be done that might disrupt that balance. At that time (30 years ago), vaccines were no go during pregnancy. Now pregnancy is considered a captive market for vaccine products.

Times change and global health has plummeted.

Not just Make America Healthy Again (MAHA), we need to Make the World Healthy Again (MAWHA), Make the Philippines Healthy Again (MAPHA), with a complete reconsideration of the use of all pharmaceuticals, particularly those given to healthy people to prevent conditions they may or may not ever be exposed to, or be at risk from!

Are there potential roles for vaccines? Yes, there are, though judiciously to address clearly identified risks, rather than the current blanket one-size-fits all! Vaccines must be both safe and effective. Emerging data (long suppressed) reveals many of the current products fall short and need major rework or retirement.

Vibrant health and robust immunity come from lifestyle: nutrition, sleep, avoidance of overstress. Infection, managed well in healthy people, makes immune systems stronger and better able to handle the next encounter. The use of nutraceuticals (C, D, Zinc, melatonin among others) can help counter illness (reach out to your natural health practitioners for appropriate dosing). Fortunately, we also live in an age where antibiotics are available, and these are lifesaving when truly needed.