First release of 2025 data to December made on 26 June 2026. Birth data is more complete than death data. Data compilation will continue for several more months.

Marriages Down 11.9% in Provisional (Jan-Oct) 2025 Data

Provisional registered 2025 marriages are 16.1% lower than 2024 (11.9% lower if only Jan-Oct data is considered). Marriages are falling despite increasing numbers of young people of marriageable age.

Deaths Down 0.7% in Provisional (Jan-Oct) 2025 Data

55,510 deaths were added in this release. November and December data remain very incomplete.

While deaths to October 2025 are 0.7% lower than 2024 deaths, deaths in January (+2.5%), March (+1.0%), September (+1.2%), and October (+4.6%) exceed 2024 levels. Rising deaths in provisional September and October data are concerning for a possible atypical spike in mortality.

Births Down 3.5% in Provisional (Jan-Oct) 2025 Data

192,429 births were added in this release, with last quarter data still incomplete.

Births in every month are lower than 2024 levels (% difference -9.7% to -1.3%). January to October births were 3.5% lower than 2024, 22.3% lower than 2019, and 24.9% lower than 2015 births.

Putting births and deaths since 2019 into profile, the trending of falling births and rising deaths is clear.

Natural population increase, based on average monthly data (using 2025 substantially complete data to September), shows a decline from 98,680 in 2015 to 87,792 in 2019 (11% loss) to 48,075 in 2025 (45.2% loss); a total loss of natural population growth between 2015 and 2025 of 51.3%.

Cause of death is led by Ischemic Heart Disease (19.7%), Neoplasms (11.4%), and Cerebrovascular Disease (9.8%), followed by pneumonia which has risen to 6.9%, but remains well below the 2019 pre-pandemic 10.1%.

2025 Philippines Fertility Data

The 2025 National Demographic and Health Survey, data released on 30 March 2026, was based on interview of 29,694 women aged 15-49 from 363,309 occupied housing units. Infographic on Philippines Fertility Rate given below. Note that the derived Total Fertility Rate is based on birth data (age specific fertility) for the 3 years prior to the survey! Given trending, actual current TFR is likely lower than that reported.

TFR was lowest in Region IV-A at 1.3 children per women, followed by 1.4 in both NCR and Negros Island Region (NIR). Highest TFR was found in BARRM at 2.4 followed by Region IX (2.3) and Caraga (2.2). TRF was highest among women with some primary education (3.1), and declined with increasing education attainment. It was also lowest among the richest (1.1) and increased to 2.8 in the poorest quintiles.

Teenage pregnancies (15-19) were at their lowest recorded rates in 2025.

Philippines is having an aging population and low fertility before ever getting rich, and while exporting its people for labor and skills to higher socioeconomic countries which are also experiencing rapid shrinking of their workforces. This is beginning to be discussed in local media; the Commission on Population has recently flagged declining rural population growth.

Journalist Boo Chanco discusses in more detail: -

Given the current birth trajectories, the Philippines population situation may be far worse than anyone is talking about and rapidly deteriorating. Any window for slowing the decline is rapidly closing.