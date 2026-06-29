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Terri Newton's avatar
Terri Newton
1d

Given that the reproductive age cohort in the Philippines is still increasing, as max births were around 2008-12, then the actual dropping off of fertility is even worse than the numbers indicate as births should still be increasing due to population momentum.

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currer
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I wonder what the reason is for the drop in marriages? Maybe if there has been a rise in disability, family responsibilities may block planning for an independent married future?

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