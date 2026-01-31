The third tranche of 2025 Philippines Vital Statistics was released on 30th January 2026, covering births, deaths, and marriages. Since the prior (December 2025) release, an additional 271,834 births (PSA birth data having higher collection efficiency?), 62,559 deaths, and 7,812 marriages are added. Although the reporting period covers up to July / August only the first few months of data is likely approaching complete; collection and compilation of late 2025 data will continue into 3rd quarter of 2026.

Marriages are running slightly lower than 2025 levels from January to March, and then drop off, which may be due to delayed registrations of marriages.

The 3rd compilation of birth data for 2025 shows a big jump in collated data, with apparently much higher data collation than the same period in 2024.

Births between January and August are running 3.4 - 9.1% lower than 2024 monthly births. While births will rise as collation continues, it already appears likely that 2025 births will be another step % lower than the 2024 drop of 6.2%.

1st quarter deaths are similar to 2024 levels. Compilation of death registration does not appear to be as efficient as birth registrations but is still considerably higher than the same period in 2024. Philippines Statistics Authority (PSA) appear to be considerably improving data collection efficiency! Kudos to their team!

Deaths in January and March 2025 are slightly higher than 2024 levels, but other months are lower. While delayed registrations do not allow any firm conclusions on final 2025 trending, my prediction is that 2025 deaths will end up slightly higher (a few % points) than 2024 levels.

Births and deaths contrasted. What concerns me most is the flattening of birth peaks in 2025. The next data set which includes peak birth months should be revealing. Deaths appear relatively stable so far.

Average monthly births, deaths, population change is set out. The typical August-October birth spike isn’t yet incorporated in the data making the 2025 fall in births appear higher than it might eventually be.

Cause of death data can only be assessed on % contribution to total registered to date deaths. The leading causes of death in the Philippines remain cardiac (increased from 12.2% to 19.8% of deaths between 2015 and 2025), neoplasms (cancer), and cerebrovascular (stroke).

Rising “lifestyle” COD should raise the alarm of failing population health, and trigger actions. The Philippines needs its own Make the Philippines Healthy Again Campaign (MaPHA). While the COVID-19 vaccines certainly have played a role in the failing health of the nation, lifestyle habits are surely accelerating the fall.

Lifestyle measures can be adopted by everyone, regardless of finances, and may help to improve health. These include