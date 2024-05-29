Link to the full resumed hearing on FB Page (Start at 5:16:55) - HOR, and Cong. Dan’s page. This was the 4th hearing, but the 3rd hearing with the joint committees: Committee on Public Order and Safety, and Committee on Human Rights. There was also 1 other meeting which was not an official sworn hearing.

Below also is clip starting slightly late (cut approx. 15 minutes) from ABS-CBN. However, the sound and the image are horribly out of sync and while this might we worth listening to, it is dizzying to watch. I have given time clips for the FB for certain key time stamps below.

5:18:42 Cong. ABANTE gave the opening statement. He made the analogy that the hearings were like a pandoras box that has been opened with curious minds, only to reveal an ugly tapestry of negative impacts and unintended consequences. He also questioned who had called the new alert level related to covid-19 FLIRT variant, and with what basis.

Most of the first hour of discussions focused on the Pandemic Agreement, the entirely new agreement. The DOH confirmed that this agreement would follow the procedures and approval procedures for treaties. Congressmen were concerned if there would be any penalties or repercussions or disadvantages if the Philippines did not agree to the Pandemic Treaty. Cong. FERNANDEZ was concerned about the binding implications of the pandemic treaty upon the Philippines in terms of mandated medication, and restrictive measures.

5:56:30 Atty. Lat clarified that her group understands that the text of the Pandemic Treaty has not been finalized and it will not be able to proceed at the 77th WHA. She raised that a much greater danger is the modification to the IHRs which the DOH may advise Congress is an executive agreement that should not go through the Senate. She stated that Lunas Pilipinas position is the IHR amendments must go through the Senate as if they were a treaty. because the amendments are substantive. She flagged that many agreements in the past have been treated as executive agreements in order to escape the scrutiny of the Senate. She stated in the case of the IHRs this is legal subterfuge and misrepresentation and that the IHR, regardless of what it is called, is a treaty.

5:59:52 Cong. ABANTE asked what are the marching orders of the DOH at the 77th WHA?

6:04:45 DOH stated that there are no sanctions for not conforming to the WHO provisions. The representative went on to say that the WHO is really a community of good faith that we (Philippines) will ascribe to the provisions that we agreed to in this text of the agreement.

6:05:50 Cong. ACOP clarified, 2 animals. 1st is Pandemic Treaty, which will pass though Senate, and the second are the amendments to the IHRs.

6:12:20 Cong. ACOP asked if DOH or DFA have ever approached or consulted the Congress with regards to the 307 IHR amendments which they will agree to? DOH insisted that there is no final package of amendments, so they don’t know their final stand. Cong. ACOP answered himself saying that the IHR amendments will not pass the by the Government who would not even have known about them if Cong. Fernandez had not been conducting the joint congressional probe, that the position of the PH was entirely decided by the executive. You just did it on your own!

6:24:10 Cong. FERNANDEZ raised that the PH will be required to make internal laws in response to the recommendations of the WHO.

6:30:50 Cong ADIONG. If we continue on this track (with regards to IRHs) we are surrendering to a fascist establishment! Because all of these things without asking individual states whether they agree or not through these amendments? It’s fascism for me! It’s a clear basic definition of fascism! He asked if the amendments would pass through the senate or be an administrative executive agreement. I will hold you to your word!

6:32:20 DOH said that they had written to the DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs) asking for authority to negotiate for the modifications to the IHRs and the Pandemic Agreement.

6:37:30 Cong ACOP had been asking the DOH what the PH Government’s position on the IHRs is. He raised concerns that through the Pandemic Agreement and the 307 amendments to the IHRs the WHO is seeking to gain authority over the health decisions of all nations. That the DG of the WHO is being granted vast powers that were not given to it before when it has been acting as an advisory body. He stated that sovereignty and human rights are paramount.

6:42:00 Cong ABANTE. What are the marching orders with regards to the IHRs? DOH must have a final position! DOH replied that they have position papers, stating that the DOH stands ready to support a Pandemic Agreement that will deliver equity.

6:47:00 Cong. ABANTE mentioned the US stance against the IHRS and went on to say that that the WHO is becoming very powerful in the UN. In fact, it is becoming the ruling body of the world.

From 6:48:17 onwards gets interesting once the Lunas group starts giving input.

6:51:38 Atty Lat gave an impassioned statement declaring that the DOH has treated the IHRs as a purely executive function and have made no intention to involve Congress in the IHRs negotiations. She stated that the DOH appear to be oblivious to the legal rules governing amendments to the IHR. That the IHRs are illegal under the WHO’s own rules, because they should have been transmitted to all member states 4 months before the WHA but weren’t. That the changes to the time frames are not merely procedural but are substantive changes and demonstrate a grave abuse of their discretion. These changes violate the right to appeal and the right to remedy! Reminding that Cong. Dan wrote the WHO on November 28, 2023 to assert that what was done by the DOH was illegal. Lunas Pilipinas backed up Cong. Fernandez and also sent a letter to the WHO on behalf of the Filipino people. She went on to call out the DOH for their failure to stand up for the rights of Filipinos.

There are Filipino people who are sick and tired of how the DOH has let us down! Has refused to admit that people are dying. Turning a blind eye to the people who are getting sick: turbo cancers, myocarditis, children who are suddenly sick as if they are 60- or 70-year-old people. Your honors, we have seen the cavalier attitude of the DOH here over the past 5 hearings. They don’t care. We look into their eyes; there does not seem to be any sympathy for the people who have died, for the people who are now physically disabled because of these vaccines.

6:52:30 Cong. ABANTE asked DOH whether the newly declared heightened alert vs. FLIRT variant of Covid-19 has come from the WHO? Dr. Gilbert from DOH Bureau of Quarantine responded, that DOH was mandated to look for and prevent entry of all diseases that can be carried. He said there was an order issued to all ports, the order was for them. We don’t know who leaked this out! He eventually admitted that the WHO instructed them to raise the heightened alert (7:02:38)! Cong. ACOP then asked what were the conditions for raising alerts? The response was that the alert is based on rising cases all over the world (not internal Philippines conditions), and that he had no data on Philippines cases.

7:08:00 Presentation on latest updated excess deaths. I presented a loss of nearly 1 million babies and nearly half a million excess deaths up to Sept 2023.

7:12:56 Cong. ABANTE asked if I believed that the excess deaths were due to the vaccines. I responded that they would have been the major contributor to the excess deaths.

7:15:00 FDA simply read their December 2023 report on adverse reactions; reading that reports of deaths were coincidental to vaccination.

7:17:00 Cong. ADIONG was asking if there were any commonalities among the reported deaths following vaccination. I replied that there were commonalities; including time of deaths at 1-2 days post injection, headaches, trouble breathing.

7:19:40 PSA said excess deaths are at 292,799 and their ensued a discussion on the use of the 2015-2019 baseline [note: I assume this figure is for 2021].

7:21:10 I commented that current baseline of 2015-2019 is already old. However, regardless of the baseline adopted there are massive excess deaths. It ended with PSA stating that deaths are extraordinary.

7:23:19 FDA was asked if deaths were related to vaccination. The respondent replied that “the reports of fatal outcome do not mean that the vaccine caused the event”. Later she clarified with regards to the cause of deaths “fatal events are usually coincidental on the use of the vaccine”.

7:26:40 I expounded on the FDA report. I discussed that death rates in most age groups dropped in 2020 and then deaths in all vaccinated age groups rose in 2021 when the vaccine was rolled out. This included young people. DOH had stated that deaths were due to missed medical care, but that I counter that people who are not sick don’t need medical care to stay alive. There is no rational explanation for the deaths except the vaccines and the deaths are temporally linked to the vaccines.

7:30:10 Cong. FERNANDEZ acknowledged that Congress passed the law allowing manufacturers to be exempt from liability. That mistake is now driving them to work so hard on this hearing.

7:1:00 Atty. Aaron said that the starting assumption that the vaccines were not to blame is wrong. The vaccines are experimental. They should be assumed as being at fault for the excess deaths, unless proven otherwise.

7:32:40 Congress had approved RA11525 under lockdowns and because of fear of the disease, that was initiated by the international community!

7:33:50 PSA stated that the total number of excess deaths as of 2023 was 593,827 [they are likely referring to still unpublished data that I don’t yet have access to].

7:42:01 Cong. FERNANDEZ. We will be waiting and watching. The session was suspended.