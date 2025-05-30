This is the summary from the ABS release today: -

No data is provided for download in the data download section. In prior publications, reference time series excel data from 2015 was provided (weekly and monthly), and latest period data for the relevant year with by age, by-gender, and by state breakdowns.

I could not find any ABS free site or source to download population data; paid data requests start at A$650.00.

Thus, all that I can report is that there were 12,979 new deaths added in this provisional mortality release up to week 8 of 2025; 98 additional deaths from weeks 1 - 4, and 12,881 deaths for weeks 5-8. Comparison since 2022 shown below.

2025 early data shows deaths at their lowest level since early 2021, though still well above pre-pandemic start of Covid-19 jab rollout levels. January - February have historically been low death months in Australia, being the height of summer.

I hope there are some Aussie readers with the contacts or other means to look into the changes in ABS reporting this month! Please comment if you have any idea.

With as few as 6% of Australians having availed a Covid-19 booster in the past 6 months, the Australian government is urging seniors and even young people to accept boosters trying to raise the alarm about a new variant. Cry wolf too many times and most of the population just ignore the repeated calls.

Far too many Australians are getting sick with rare and unusual conditions. The latest is much-loved comedian Magda Szubanski who is diagnosed with a rare blood cancer, which she announced on Thursday.

Magda had appeared in a Victorian government health advice compliance promoting add in 2020. Comments linking her condition to Covid-19 vaccination are being called out as heartless, classless, and abhorrent by MSM.

I grew up watching Magda, she is certainly an Australian icon. I wish her well, continued love and support from family and friends, and a successful recovery.