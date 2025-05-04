ABS has made its first release of 2025 mortality data on 30 April 2025. January provisional mortality is 14,515, 3.2% lower than 2024 and 2.2% lower than 2023. January data will increase by a few hundred as late registrations are reported over coming months and will likely end up similar to 2023 levels.

The January 2025 release included updated data for 2024, with the addition of 341 new late registrations.

Historical data from 2015 to 2023 was also updated with 981 late registered deaths, as follows:-

2015 added 5 to give total of 157,453,

2016 added 2 to give total of 159,233 (+1.1%)

2017 added 10 to give total of 164,372 (+3.2%)

2018 added 5 to give total of 159,489 (-3.0%)

2019 added 11 to give total of 164,836 (+3.4%)

2020 added 25 to give total of 162,716 (-1.3%)

2021 added 47 to give total of 172,185 (+5.8%)

2022 added 170 to give total of 191,557 (+11.3%)

2023 added 706 to give total of 183,092 (-4.4%)

2024 was updated to add 381 and give a total of 186,147 (+1.7%) registered deaths. Late registrations contribute approximately 2% of overall registrations.

Data is plotted by week and year: 2024 had 3 weeks where deaths exceeded all prior levels. There was no recovery to pre-vaccination death levels.

Plotted linearly by week to show progression over time, the upwards trends in mortality post jabs are very clear. Annual Covid-19 vaccines are still recommended to infants and young children, and to younger folk who feel vulnerable. 6 monthly dosing is recommended for seniors.

Using Excel Forecast on historical 2015-2019 data, excess deaths by January 2025 have risen to just over 67,054. It is shocking to have prematurely lost so many Australians. The silence from all official sources is even more shocking!

Deaths by gender show that the uptick in mortality affected men and women. Peak deaths in July 2024 and 2025 are labeled, as are the new January 2025 deaths.

Breakdown by age and gender. The older folk have died in greatly disproportionate numbers. In 2024 seniors, particularly those aged 75 to 84 fared worse and set new mortality records in multiple months. 2024 record mortality is marked with a red arrow across all age-groups.

Older women, aged 75-84 fared worse (6 record months in 2024) than older men (3 record months).

Covid-19 Jabs Still Pushed on Australian Seniors

Australians, particularly older Australians, are still rolling up their sleeves to receive their Nth dose (8th or 9th dose) of Covid-19 Vaccine. Pfizer is the main product currently offered in Australia.

I forecast that the peak uptake seen in April 2025 (7-day rolling average of 12,903 as of 9 April 2025) will translate to increased mortality in April and May 2025.

The latest reports states that some 73.3 million doses of covid-19 vaccine have been administered to 19.9 million Australians.

Uptake in the past 6 months has mostly been restricted to senior citizens and retirees: perhaps explains some of their record mortality in 2024.

Australian seniors are being urged to downsize to free up their homes for younger people with families to help address Australia’s housing crisis. Of course, if seniors are too sick to stay in their homes (or dead), the housing crisis and pension and aged care expenses could be surreptitiously addressed.

Just how many doses of mRNA product can a human survive? 8, 9, 10? Many cannot make it that far. I suspect we are getting close to finding an answer. Shame that it comes at the expense of my fellow Australians.