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GeoffPainPhD
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Doxycycline Causes Pregnancy Loss

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/doxycycline-causes-pregnancy-loss

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currer
7d

Where Are The Babies? Birth Rate Collapse and Stillbirths After the COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

World Council for Health calls for an urgent independent investigation into declining birth rates, reproductive health concerns and pregnancy outcomes following the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

https://worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/where-are-the-babies-birth-rate-collapse

In 2021, something unprecedented began happening around the globe. Approximately 9-10 months after mass COVID-19 vaccination began, birth rates plummeted, not by the usual 1-2% fluctuations that demographers expect, but by 10%, 14%, and even 27%.

Obstetricians and researchers began reporting alarming increases in miscarriages, stillbirths, and foetal abnormalities among vaccinated, pregnant women

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