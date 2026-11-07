ABS published 2025 Registered Births on 6 November 2026. Registered births increased by 2.6% (7,585) in 2025 vs 2024. Completed cohort fertility rates (for women who have largely finished childbearing) remain near 2.0, reflecting earlier higher fertility, while the 2025 total fertility rate is now 1.497.

While 2025 registered births are up, this must be assessed in the context of increased registrations; ABS notes that improved registrations of births in New South Wales, Victoria, and Western Australia; including clearance of backlog data. This makes births appear higher than actual births by month of birth reveals.

I went looking for births by month of occurrence. This is available for download for 1975 to 2025. Note that November and December data for 2025 is still incomplete.

I plotted monthly birth and death data from 2015 to 2025. The November and December 2025 births are incomplete. Births have been falling steadily over time.

Trending of rising deaths since early 2021 and falling births, particularly from 2022 is apparent.

I examined annual Births and deaths since 2015. Births rose in 2021 which in not unexpected given lockdown conditions and nothing much for couples to do; they have fallen consistently since.

Average monthly births and deaths give a better context for 2025 (births were averaged only using Jan-October data).

Australian births must be assessed in context of the growing population; with growth largely driven by immigration. Immigrants are largely younger people who might be expected to start or expand families if they stay. The falling births relative to the growing population are truly alarming!

The total fertility rate remains well below replacement (1.497 on the registration basis in 2025, and the third consecutive year under 1.5). Housing costs, mortgage serviceability under higher rates, childcare expenses, and an ongoing squeeze on real disposable incomes continue to raise the financial threshold for having children. Without major economic changes Australia’s birth rates will continue to decline. This increases pressure for ongoing migration, currently a hot topic in context of housing, resource and service access, increasing economic pressures, and incompatibility of some migrant groups with Australian culture.