On 30th April 2024, the Australian Bureau of Statistics released the provisional mortality data for January 2024. They have already changed their reporting methodology and only discuss death rates relative to 2022 and 2023 rates. They have also moved to only biannual release, so it will be a good while before I can discuss new Australian data. They claim that the January 2024 deaths are similar to 2022 and 2023, and apparently nothing to see. I disagree and present my assessment!

Following are the registered deaths from January 2018 to January 2024, along with by gender breakdown. I have indicated start of Covid-19 Vaccination, start of first booster dose, and start of second booster dose.

Given that the ABS has abandoned baseline data, I have generated my own baseline data. I did this using Excel Forecast to generate expected monthly deaths from 2020 to 2024, using monthly deaths from 2015-2019. While all possible methods have limitations, I like this month because it is simple and easy to do using an excel spreadsheet, the 5-year source data is sufficient to give a trending, and the generated data somewhat reflects probable changes in deaths rates with growing / aging population.

On the figures set out below just the forecast is shown without the confidence intervals. I have marked key vaccination rollout months. The initial rollout month (injections started in the 4th week of Feb 2021) had the lowest number of deaths (between Jan 2020 and Jan 2024), but this then rose each month to a new high in July 2021 (within 5 months). The first booster rollout in November 2021 was followed by January 2022 (within 2 months) with a new all-time death count high. The 2nd booster rollout in July 2022 (same month) reached another new record all-time high death count.

There were very few excess deaths in 2020; only 1,621 by December 2020. Following Covid-19 vaccine rollouts the trend in excess deaths continued upwards, with the rise becoming steeper following the first booster rollouts!

Each subsequent dose of the poison kills more people more quickly.

The observed pattern of deaths intricately linked with each subsequent rollout is damning; the effect is reproducible, the effect is dose dependent. Both of these being necessary and sufficient to conclude causality.

The % rise in registered deaths vs. baseline shows the same pattern; new monthly excesses following each new rollout.

I broke down deaths by age. The older folk fared far worse than younger ones. The association between vaccine rollouts and subsequent deaths is indisputable. Of course, older people will be more susceptible to a toxin than younger ones, having less health reserve as a factor of age and other comorbidities.

The following plot shows the general age patterns for deaths by age from 2018 to 2024. More men die at relatively younger ages than women. Many women survive longer to finally die at extreme old age (85+). Following the Covid-19 Vaccine rollouts there was a distinct trending of more women dying aged 75-84, i.e. dying earlier than would be expected from prior trending.

Isolated graphs for each age group and gender. Each dose was followed by a rise in deaths in all ages. All age groups also showed a new spike in deaths simultaneous with the second booster.

The same pattern is seen for women. New rises in registered deaths following each dose. The second booster deaths were devastating; always followed by a new spike in deaths. Note that January 2024 had the highest ever recorded January deaths among women aged 75-78. The excess deaths are not over!

The data is hidden in plain site. Nothing could be clearer. Reproducible, dose-dependent death by medical intervention.

These data should be the final nails in the coffin proving that the Covid-19 gene modification products, mislabeled as vaccines have caused a genocide, a democide, an iatrocide in Australia.

Time for the world to listen! I will write these data up to submit to Australia’s excess death inquiry.