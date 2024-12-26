On 18 December 2024, ABS released Australian provisional mortality data covering January to September 2024. Nothing much to see according to ABS summary, which only reports 2022 to 2024 data. A more detailed assessment for those of my readers who enjoy a deeper dive into the data.

The December release added 15,229 new deaths of which 14,932 were for September and 197 were late registered deaths from prior months.

Provisional deaths for September 2024 are close to 2023 levels, though could rise by a few hundred in coming reports when late registrations are added. Overall, 2024 deaths to September are higher than 2023 deaths, lower than 2022 deaths, and still well above pre-covid-19 vaccine rollout death levels.

Plotting forecast deaths using 2015-2019 data input into excel forecast, against reported deaths, there are now 61,847 more deaths of Australians than since January 2020 than might have been expected based on prior mortality patterns.

When the weekly data is presented, it is apparent that death counts in weeks 10, 26, and 39, exceed all prior deaths. Australians are not doing ok in 2024!

While deaths dropped from 2022 levels (when deaths reached new highs following the initial assault from Covid-19 jabs and then boosters), deaths are rising above 2023 levels, which is not reassuring for overall population health. The inflection point for change in mortality patterns was the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in 2021.

For those who argue that migration, and increased population, may have resulted in increased deaths; in 2023-24, the median age of migrant arrivals was 27 and the modal age was 23. Of the 23-year-old arrivals, 57% were international students and 21% were working holiday makers. These are not age-groups that would be expected to die or to contribute significantly to overall population mortality.

Breaking down deaths by gender and age; male deaths are higher than female deaths, which is typical, however 2024 deaths are well above pre-2021 levels.

By age-breakdowns are provided, with arrows indicating months in 2024 where deaths in particular age-groups exceed prior levels. In 2024, young Australian men had their highest ever February deaths, men aged 45 - 64 had their highest February, March, and June deaths, men aged 65-84 had their highest June Deaths, and men aged 85+ had their highest yet March and June deaths.

Women fared worse than men. Women aged 0 - 64 had their worst April deaths, women aged 65-74 had their worst February and August deaths, women aged 75-84 had 5 months of historical highs for January to February and June to August, and the oldest women had their worst March deaths. The rising deaths in the 75-84 population could represent a shortening of population lifespan, with this group perhaps being the ‘canary-in-the-coalmine’ of accumulating harm.

Provisional Cause of Death data for January - September 2024 shows particularly rising deaths due to cancer (31.2% of all Dr certified deaths), respiratory diseases (9.8%), other cardiac disease (6.3%), and dementia (11%). Ischemic heart disease (7.7%), Cerebrovascular Disease (5.3%), and Diabetes (3.3%) appear to be dropping slightly / are stable. This drop may well be deceptive as one or more of these conditions could well have been underlying health confounders even when the primary listed cause of death was cancer.

Damaged immune systems contributing to infections and cancer, cumulative spike-mediated cardiac damage resulting in cardiac deaths, and neurological sequelae presenting as dementias. Cause of Death patterns since 2021 are likely evidence of cumulative Covid-19 vaccine harm.

What a catastrophe when cancer contributes nearly 1/3 of all doctor certified deaths in a nation! This indicates massive losses in terms of medical costs and lost productivity, let alone the suffering of the individual and their supporting family, and social losses!

These data point to devastated population health! Australia needs their own MAHA! Health should become a primary focus in Australia; without this there will not be a population healthy enough to be innovative and productive, to raise children well, to continue building Australia, to enjoy life!

Is anyone listening?