This event, the culmination of months of careful planning and many challenges managed and averted, brings together key parties and people who have been instrumental in the Philippines Covid Pandemic Awareness community; people who have been lobbying and educating, supporting, and documenting, working together in the fight for medical choice, for bodily sovereignty, for human rights, and for truth and accountability with respect to the everything that has been happening since the pandemic was declared, and with respect to the broader picture that the pandemic is a part of.

From the organizers:

This event aims to put the public on notice, illuminating the profound impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on society, public health, and human rights, shedding light on medical martial law and the implications of WHO/IHR Amendments for national sovereignty and global dynamics. We seek to facilitate healing from the trauma inflicted by the pandemic, while preparing hearts and minds for the challenges ahead. We aspire to create an empowering environment where participants can connect with a supportive community, aligned with Truth and guided by Love, ultimately leading them towards God's Kingdom. Our goal is to foster hope and empowerment, offering a pathway to recovery, solutions, and alignment with God’s Divine Purpose.

Please REGISTER by clicking the following image (or scanning the QR code above). Entrance fee for in-person attendance is PHP250 inclusive of snacks and handouts.

PROGRAM