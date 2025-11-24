Hong Kong. 2018 to 2025(p): 41% decline in births, 11% rise in deaths. Overt population decline since 2020 with losses accelerating.

Macau. 2018 - 2025(p): 51.9% decline in births, 17.7% rise in deaths. Nearing population decline.

Malaysia. 2018 - 2025(p): 25% decline in births, 11% rise in deaths. Population growth slowing.

Philippines. 2018 - 2024(p): 18.9% decline in births, 18.8% rise in deaths. Population growth slowing.

Singapore. 2018 - 2025(p): 23.2% decline in births, 24.3% rise in deaths. Population growth dropped by 80%, approaching population decline.

Taiwan. 2018 - 2025 (p): 40% decline in births, 16.7% rise in deaths. Decline in natural population growth since 2020, with losses accelerating.

Hong Kong - Est. 2025 Population 7.5 Million

In the 7 years between 2018 and 2025 Hong Kong has had a 41% decline in births and an 11% rise in deaths. Compared to 2018 this translates to 2,400 fewer babies born each month and 500 additional monthly deaths in 2025. 2025 data is provisional and averaged using VS up to September 2025.

Hong Kong is losing on average nearly 1,750 population, deaths exceeding births, each month in 2025, and has lost 104,853 natural population since January 2020.

Macau - Est. 2025 Population 722,000

In the 7 years between 2018 and 2025 Macau has had a 51.9% decline in births and an 17.7% rise in deaths. In numbers this translates to 255 fewer babies born each month and 30 additional monthly deaths in 2025 compared to 2018. 2025 data is provisional and averaged using VS up to September 2025.

Average monthly population increase in 2025 is down to just 34 more births than deaths, from 319 in 2018, an 89% decline in population growth.

Malaysia - Est. 2025 Population 34.3 Million

In the 7 years between 2018 and 2025, Malaysia has had a 25% decline in births, and an 11% rise in deaths. In real numbers, average monthly births have dropped by over 10,000 from 41,829 in 2018 to 31,378 in 2025. Average monthly deaths have risen by over 1,500 from 14,336 to 15,909. 2025 data is provisional and averaged using VS up to September 2025.

Natural population growth (births - deaths) has declined by 43.7% between 2018 and 2025. While the population growth is still positive, growth has slowed.

Philippines - Est. Population 112.7 Million (2024 Census).

Referring to provisional 2024 vital statistics, Philippines has had an 18.9% decline in births since 2018 and an 18.8% increase in deaths. This translates to nearly 26,000 fewer monthly births and nearly 10,000 extra deaths every month in 2024 compared to 2018. There has not yet been any release of 2025 vital statistics.

Annual natural population growth has dropped by 44.7% since 2018; 422,069 fewer people added to the population in 2024 compared to 2018. While population growth is still positive, Philippines is a net exporter of labor and migrants to the world, which may effectively stall population growth.

Singapore - Est. Population 6.1 Million

Referring to provisional 2025 vital statistics, Singapore has had an 23.2% decline in births since 2018 and a 24.3% increase in deaths. This translates on average to nearly 750 fewer births and 430 extra deaths every month in 2025 compared to 2018.

Average monthly natural population growth (births - deaths) has dropped 80% from 1,480 in 2018 to only 295 in 2025.

Taiwan - Est. Population 23.4 Million

Referring to provisional 2025 vital statistics up to October, Taiwan has had an 40% decline in births since 2018 and a 16.7% increase in deaths. This translates on average to just over 6,000 fewer births and nearly 2,400 extra deaths every month in 2025 compared to 2018.

Taiwan is losing on average nearly 9,000 population a month in 2025 due to deaths greatly exceeding births. Taiwan has had 317,937 more deaths than births since 2019.

With net inward migration only partly countering this loss, Taiwan’s total population has shrunk by 277,168 up to October 2025.

The causes are complex encompassing medical (infertility), social and socioeconomic factors. The end result is population collapse, which I am observing happening in real time.

We need to start talking about population collapse. Should we, can we reverse these trending? How? Surely, this would require a whole of society approach, key is supporting women and families, but also addressing health and infertility and the socioeconomic factors which delay pairing and even attempts to start a family, often until it is too late.

If we fail to address falling births and rising deaths, we had better be planning for depopulation and population contraction. If this is not planned for, and managed, it will get very messy! That will not be fun! AND it is happening already!