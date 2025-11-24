Super Sally’s Newsletter

currer
7hEdited

These figures are staggering!

Your work is valued, Sally and will be important in the future as evidence and a record.

Geo-Economics and Geo-Politics Drive Successive Eras of Predatory Globalization and Social Engineering - Historical emergence of climate change, gender equity, and anti-racism as State doctrines

https://denisrancourt.ca/entries.php?id=23&name=2019_04_02_geo_economics_and_geo_politics_drive_successive_eras_of_predatory_globalization_and_social_engineering_historical_emergence_of_climate_change_gender_equity_and_anti_racism_as_state_doctrines

It tallies with what Mahatir said about globalisation for Malaysia in 2015.

"Globalists" and globalisation is another term for US led economic and political domination. So here Mahatir is referring to the intentions of the United States.

Globalists urging regime change all over the world

The two-term Malaysian prime minister added that the globalist elites are politically urging every country to undergo a regime change, except for those that are already submitting to them.

"There must be regime change so that all governments in this world would submit to this world power, this world government. And if you refuse to change your government, you will be persuaded through propaganda, through actions, including invasion and occupation, and the removal of the head of that government will be replaced by one that submits to the most powerful nation," explained Mahathir. "In other words, the one who will accept the concept of a new world order."

He went on to say recalcitrant and nonconforming nations will have sanctions placed against them. The former prime minister also stated that people have already seen countries such as Iran and Russia facing the application of sanctions on their trade with other countries.

Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad explains the NWO plans, including global depopulation

https://www.brighteon.com/a3a7f365-9979-4f09-82c2-77a5d2e64f00

"We see all kinds of subversion taking place undermining our moral values to the extent that we become helpless, unable to do anything, and the peace that we will get from this is the peace of the graveyard because the intention also is to reduce the number of people in this world," said Mahathir.

Amy Sukwan's avatar
Amy Sukwan
6h

These figures on births and deaths in Asia are scary. I should try to update Thailand's figures but the government website I used to get them from is very hard to navigate (all in Thai language) and was not updating for awhile regardless. It's been awhile since I've compiled it...

