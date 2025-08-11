Atty Tanya Lat of Lunas Pilipinas Coalition Interview in Germany Discussing Pandemic Measures and Experiences in the Philippines. Part 1
Link to published article in German.
Super Sally’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Still disappointed how Tanya Lat didn't pay attention to the public school teachers saying Education Secretary Leonor Briones was forcing them to get the vaccine. Tanya let her activist past with Leonor blind her judgement instead of actually looking at facts and screenshots of memos the school teachers were sharing online. That's her biggest failure. May kinilingan.
Thanks for this excellent interview which clearly delineates how the planning, censorship and coercion worked in all countries. Unfortunately for the local population, more crudely and brutally carried out in the Philippines and so easier for us to detect.