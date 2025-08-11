Super Sally’s Newsletter

Angie Frangipani
4h

Still disappointed how Tanya Lat didn't pay attention to the public school teachers saying Education Secretary Leonor Briones was forcing them to get the vaccine. Tanya let her activist past with Leonor blind her judgement instead of actually looking at facts and screenshots of memos the school teachers were sharing online. That's her biggest failure. May kinilingan.

currer
7hEdited

Thanks for this excellent interview which clearly delineates how the planning, censorship and coercion worked in all countries. Unfortunately for the local population, more crudely and brutally carried out in the Philippines and so easier for us to detect.

