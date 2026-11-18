Still birth data includes reported deaths for infants > 20 weeks gestation. Neonatal deaths report deaths of live born infants in the first four weeks of life. Perinatal deaths report combined still birth and neonatal death data. Still birth rates, neonatal death rates, and perinatal death rates report deaths adjusted for population births.

Australian Population, Births and Deaths

For context, please see below registered births, deaths, and estimated resident population from 2011 to 2025 (calendar year). The % shown are the increase relative to the prior year. Although the Australian resident population has increased considerably along with persons of reproductive age (migration contributes majority of population increase), births have fallen and deaths risen. Deaths rise slowly from 2011 to 2019, jump in 2021, and stay elevated thereafter. Births drop notably from 2022.

Natural population growth is still positive. Growth has dropped 19.5% between 2020 and 2025, and 27.9% since 2011.

Completeness of registration must be considered in reviewing the data. While parents are legally required to register within 60 days of occurrence (medical professionals within 48 hours in some jurisdictions), up to 12% of births (particularly those occurring in the November and December), may be registered late. While, deaths are legally required to be registered within 7 to 14 days, typically annual lags of 6-7% are noted. Further, deaths which are subject to investigation by the coroner will not be registered until the coronial process is completed.

For the 2025 births, ABS specifically noted a catchup in backlogged births / improvements in processing times, particularly for Western Australia, Victoria, and New South Wales. The 2.6% rise in births registrations in 2025 may not reflect an increase in actual births in that year!

The following figure, using data from the ABS Stat Data Explorer, shows births and deaths by year of registration (year ending June) from 2000 to 2025 (accessed on 17 November 2026), with 2025 registrations by year of occurrence clearly still incomplete. Substantial completion of these data would be expected in 2027 (~2 year lag).

Perinatal deaths and death rates

The following figures set out perinatal, still birth, and neonatal death counts, both by year of registration (data is complete), and by year of occurrence. That the 2025 by year of occurrence data is still incomplete.

I have highlighted in yellow in the lower figure all of the data where the year of occurrence data is higher than the year of registration data, i.e. there were late registrations. The deaths by year of occurrence are updated over time, while the deaths by year of registration is complete as published, and will not be further updated.

Perinatal deaths have to be taken in context of the annual births. Thus, death rates are more telling than death counts and more accurately reflect population trending. All of the following figures are based on death rates.

The next figures show perinatal death rates by year of registration and by year of occurrence. Again, note that the 2025 deaths by year of occurrence are incomplete and will rise over time. I.e. the apparent fall in deaths by year of registration in 2025 does not reflect final actual annual deaths.

Death rates by gender

Death rates by gender, all based on year of registration are set out.

The most concerning of these figures are the neonatal death rates; deaths of live born infants in their first 4 weeks of life. This shows a steady rise in infant deaths since 2022 for male infants and 2023 for female infants with the gap widening over time. In 2020 there were 109 male infant deaths for every 100 female infant deaths, risen to 123 in 2024 and 121 in 2025.

Perinatal Deaths by State

Perinatal death count and still birth rate by state are set out.

Note that deaths (stillbirths and neonatal deaths) in all states except Victoria are presented by the year of registration with the relevant Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages. Stillbirths in Victoria are presented by the year the Medical Certificate of Cause of Perinatal Death (MCCPD) was received by the ABS (since 2020), while neonatal deaths follow the year of registration basis.

Perinatal death rates between 2020 and 2025 dropped slightly in New South Wales but have risen in all other states. Perinatal mortality is dramatically higher in the Northern Territory than all other states. This is attributed to socioeconomic factors including living in remote and very remote regions (mortality double that of major urban centers) with limited access to antenatal care, alcohol and smoking patterns, and higher perinatal mortality among first nations people.

Still Birth Deaths by State

Breaking perinatal deaths down into still birth and neonatal deaths: still birth rates have risen in all states except Victoria. Still birth rates may include late term abortions.

Medical and Late Term Abortion in Australia

Late term abortions are available (with medical assessment and approval) in all Australian states for medical and psychosocial reasons, as follows.

ACT, no gestational limit - available at any stage via a medical practitioner

Victoria, after 24 weeks requires approval by 2 doctors

Northern Territory, after 24 weeks requires approval by 2 doctors

Western Australia, after 23 weeks requires approval by 1 specialist and 1 doctor

NSW and Queensland, after 22 weeks requires approval by 2 doctors

South Australia, after 22 - 28 weeks requires approval by 2 doctors

Tasmania, after 16 weeks requires approval by 2 doctors (stricter after 20 weeks)

There is no complete reporting on how many late term abortions occur in Australia. An AI search told me that late term abortions account for around 1% of all abortions, that recent annual abortions are estimated at ~80,000–90,000 per year, and that this implying in the range of 800 to 1,000 annual late-term procedures.

I find these figures horrific. In the range of 3 babies are aborted for every 10 live births. Values around the value of life, and pregnant women and their families clearly need far more support than they are currently given. A topic for a different stack!

Neonatal Deaths

Neonatal death count and still death rate by state are set out. Both neonatal death counts and rates have risen between 2020 and 2025 in most jurisdictions. Queensland shows steady annual increases, and Tasmania has nearly doubled neonatal deaths. A paywalled Tasmanian Herald Sun report stated that Tasmanian neonatal deaths are at their highest level in 19 years.

Statistical data like these do not allow causes to be identified, they only show that there is a worsening negative trending in pregnancy and neonatal outcomes, a problem requiring further investigation and redress! Causes will likely include medical, societal, and psychosocial factors.

Australian babies are dying! Is anyone watching? Does anyone care? Will people demand and take action! Will the political system respond?