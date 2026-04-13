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SuperSally888's avatar
SuperSally888
17h

Fixed that! Tit for tat LOL! They got me down as "Cook".

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Warren Klein's avatar
Warren Klein
17h

My less sophisticated analysis from May 2021 to December 2024 shows 85,000 unexplained excess deaths. Everyone should look at what happened in May 2021 and ever since and try and explain it to them self.

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