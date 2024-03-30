The ABS smooths over excess deaths, reassuring that 2023 deaths are lower than 2022 deaths. However, the 2023 deaths continue to be well above baseline and baseline range for most of 2023!

182,038 deaths occurred in 2023 and were registered by 29 February 2024. This is 4.6% lower than the 190,775 deaths that occurred in 2022.

The 2023 deaths were 9,999 higher (+5.8%) than 172,039 deaths which occurred in 2021.

The 2023 deaths were 19,372 higher (+11.9%) than the 162,666 deaths which occurred in 2020 - before the Covid-19 vaccine rollouts.

There were 4,387 deaths attributed to COVID-19 (certified by a doctor in 2023), about half of the deaths attributed to Covid-19 in 2022.

I wanted to calculate cumulative excess deaths from 2020 to 2023.

Referring to a 2015-2019 baseline for current data is no longer accurate, as typical deaths do tend to increase over time with population changes. That 2015-2019 baseline is already 4 years old. To make some attempt to counter this, I still used the 2015-2019 average monthly deaths as baseline for 2020. For 2021 to 2023, I used excel forecast on the monthly 2015-2019 data to give a forecast expected deaths based on prior historical trending. Using this approach, I arrived at 45,779 excess deaths from 2020 to 2023.

If I refer back to the ABS data, compared against the 2015-2019 baseline (with no adjustment), there have been 63,258 excess deaths between 2020 and 2023.

So we have a range: excess deaths range between my estimated forecast 45,779 and the ABS B/L referenced 63,258. Both levels are catastrophic!

Reminder of Covid-19 products uptake in Australia, shown below. OWID cuts off by end of December 2023.

Australia is still recommending Covid-19 vaccines for 6 months and up (if risk factors), and all adults 18 and older.

Boosters are recommended for 5 years up (if severe immune compromised), 18+ are eligible for a dose every 12 months, persons aged 65+ are eligible for a dose every 6 months and recommended for an annual dose. Persons aged 75+ are recommended for a dose every 6 months!

WOW! Given accumulating evidence of extreme C19 product toxicity, it seems that the Australian government is dedicated to killing off retired persons! Certainly translates to big savings in pensions, subsidies, and medical care.

Life expectancy for Australians decreased in 2020-2022 by 0.1 year for males and females to 81.2 for men and 85.3 for females, the first decrease since the mid-1990s. Certainly it will have decreased further, maybe very considerably, by the next (unknown date) release.

It is more revealing to look at the Australian all-cause mortality broken down by gender and age-groups. There is a clear death inflection that started specifically with the C19 vax rollouts in February 2021.

I referenced the excess deaths against the 2015-2019 baselines with breakdown by age-group and gender. Only the youngest age-groups (0-44) do not have excess deaths. Middle aged and elderly are decimated.

There is a big spike in deaths across all ages, particularly 45 and older from April through to September 2022. The 4th (and 5th) doses (2nd and 3rd boosters) were approved for Australians from April 2022 (4-monthly boosters every 4 months). Flu shots were also recommended to be given at the same time.

The Australian Government continues to broadly recommend Covid-19 Vaccination, including for pregnant women and babies. Australian excess deaths are likely to continue and to escalate. I personally know vaccinated persons, including young adults, with failing health.

Will there just be a revised post-covid baseline for deaths, far above all historical levels and escalating over time? ABS has come up with a new (mysterious) baseline which they will apply to 2024 deaths, to obfuscate what has happened! Next data drop from ABS will be released on 30 April 2024. It should provide the first mortality data for 2024.

We must not forget what life and health was like prior to 2020! Retain your memory! Fight for our future!