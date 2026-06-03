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Warren Klein's avatar
Warren Klein
16h

"There were 188,156 deaths reported in 2025'

A long way from the 2015-19 average of 160k.

And no reductions following increases as previously happened after bad flu years. Where the drop back is caused by the earlier deaths, ie you can't die twice. I hope that makes sense.

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currer
16hEdited

May be slightly off topic for you Sally but I follow this writer "csofand" who is looking at statistics in the US. They show manipulation and erasure. This article by Dave Shohl is a good summary which may interest you.

https://david3m2yw.substack.com/p/monkey-business

Look at this;

"Csofand’s second finding was that the states whose pension funds were rated lowest in terms of solvency and financial performance had some of the highest death numbers from 2021 onwards."

"There was a reoccurring statistic that caught my attention … investment gains. Just as lots of members of these pension systems were officially dying off from “covid,” simultaneously the asset sheets were getting replenished with unheard of stock market gains. These two things were consistently popping up in tandem with the statistics from fiscal year 2021."

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