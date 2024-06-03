Australian Bureau of Statistics released the February 2024 provisional mortality data on 31 May 2024. The January 2024 Vital Statistics were also updated with the inclusion of 136 additional deaths.

ABS no longer uses a baseline for these data releases, referring only to deaths in the same months in 2022 and 2023. Comparing 2024 deaths with those in 2022 and 2023, it would appear that death rates are “within range” and there is nothing to see. However, the failure to account for typical death rates prior to the “pandemic” is obfuscating the ongoing excess deaths.

I have prepared a baseline against which to assess excess deaths. This baseline inputs the 2015 to 2019 deaths into excel forecast, to forecast the numbers of deaths that would have been expected from 2020 though to 2024 and to arrive at a possible excess death count. Using this approach, the provisional January 2024 deaths are 8%, and the provisional February 2024 deaths are 1.9% above baseline.

It should be noted that the Covid-19 injectables rolled out in February 2021. February 2021 was the last ‘typical’ death month, marked with a red arrow in all of my figures. Thereafter, from March 2021 onwards, deaths inflected upwards, with a clear separation from all prior death levels: 2022 had exceptional excess deaths, 2023 was somewhat lower than 2022, and 2024 to February is running slightly higher than 2023. Highest annual and monthly deaths are highlighted below. The mass mortality event is still ongoing!

Cumulative excess mortality since January 2020, using the forecast B/L, is running at 48,431 as of February 2024. Aside from a small dip in January 2022, excess deaths have been rising since March 2021, 1 month after rollout of the Covid-19 injectables to the population.

Monthly % change from the forecast expected B/L is shown; most months since April 2021 are running above B/L. The exceptions are Aug. ‘21 and Feb ‘23 both running at -0.2% from B/L; Dec’21 was at +0.1% from B/L.

January and February 2024 both have the second highest recorded monthly deaths, second only to the same months in 2022. Deaths by gender are shown; the same pattern of second highest monthly deaths in Jan. and Feb. 2024 holds for women; men had their second highest monthly Jan & Feb deaths in 2023. Are women faring worse than men in term of survival from the poison jabs, with still worsening outcomes?

The age-group breakdowns show the ongoing mortality patterns. Males aged 0-44 had their highest ever monthly deaths of 432 in February 2024, though this is about equal high with February 2023 once the leap year is accounted. Males aged 75-84 had their highest monthly deaths to date in January 2024. February deaths may still rise further with late registrations.

Women fared worse in 2024: females aged 65-74 had their highest ever death rate in February 2024, even accounting for the leap year, and females aged 75-84 had highest ever monthly deaths in both January and February 2024.

Cause of Death Data Shows Increasing Cancer and Respiratory Deaths in 2024

Initial cause of death data shows a distinct uptick in cancer deaths in Feb 2024 compared to both 2022 and 2023 (+293, +6.2% vs Feb ‘23; +219, +7.3% vs. Feb ‘22), and respiratory deaths (+146, +16.4% vs. Feb ‘23; +125, +13.7% vs. Feb ‘22). Other causes of death appear within range or lower than those in 2022 and 2023. This comparison is quite artificial considering that 2022 and 2023 both had high excess mortality.

Deaths “from” covid-19 increased in Feb 2024, compared to Feb 2023. The report notes that deaths “with” covid-19 have increased, reflecting the endemicity of C-19 in Australian communities. The rising C-19 deaths may also be associated with antibody enhanced pathogenicity, which is expected to be rampant in Australia’s heaving C-19 “vaccinated” population.

With the numbers of excess deaths, people vulnerable to death should have died leaving a robust population with lower expectation of death and lower death rates. Yet, the deaths continue unabated. People’s health is failing and they are dying. The Australian Government is still encouraging C19 jabs, these charts being updated as of 17 May 2024.

There will be a public hearing on Australia’s Excess Mortality set to be heard on 13th June 2024. Yep, you heard right! One day of public hearing is scheduled. Submissions made by interested parties, accessible HERE (29 submissions are uploaded as of time of issue), cannot possibly be examined in just 1 day, let alone fair assessment done or conclusions drawn.

The inquiry might be a farce, with the Government already publicly outright rejecting the veracity of public submissions and claiming that there have been only 16 national deaths related to C-19 vaccination, more than 2 weeks ahead of the inquiry even starting.

The government and their vested interest experts are denying the harm they inflicted with eyes screwed tightly shut against the overwhelming evidence that continues to mount. There is no other rational explanation, except the jabs. NONE!

We watch, we wait, we mourn, we cry as more and more people fall ill and die! How many more sudden and unexpected will it take for the population to stand up and demand answers? How long will it take until people demand help and actually receive it? How long until those who perpetrated this on the Australian people will be called to account?