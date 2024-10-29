ABS has released the 2024 data up to July 2024 (week 30). They clearly have no interest in mortality data, because the next release is scheduled for February 2025. Nothing to see folk, except for soaring deaths being covered up and ignored! Covid-19 attributed deaths are down, but deaths are still way higher than would have been expected based on pre-covid-19 plandemic era mortality data.

I plotted the data for easy visual presentation.

The July release adds 17,366 deaths for July, and 263 additional late death registrations for January to June.

While ABS only present and discuss 2022, 23 and 24 post-pandemic data, I have plotted the weekly 2019-2021 data. There is a clear step change in deaths that happened after 2021, coincidentally related to the C19 jabs rollouts. 2024 week 10 and week 26 exceed even 2022 death counts.

Monthly mortality data for 2019 to 2024. 2024 is showing high deaths in the Australian winter, apparently mirroring the new (abnormal) 2022 death pattern.

Mortality data up to week 30 (end of July 2024) by gender. Men fare worse than women; men had their highest ever June deaths in 2024.

Using an excel forecast prediction for expected mortality based on 2015-2019 trending, deaths since 2020 stand at 57,284 cumulative excess deaths; June and July are each running over 20% above expected baseline.

By gender data follows. A red arrow marks any 2024 data that is highest death rate since 2015. The worst new male death counts are for men aged 45-64 (should be prime of life!), and 85+.

The women’s group which fares worst is those aged 75-84, with 4 months in 2024 all setting new death records. Mortality trending is worryingly upwards.

The by state mortality from 2019 to 2024 follows. In all states the 2024 mortality counts are close to 2022 (prior worst ever) levels and even exceeding in some weeks:-

Cause of death shows increasing cancer, dementia, respiratory and other cardiac conditions deaths.

Add Australia’s ongoing and unrecognized excess deaths to plummeting births which are down to 1.5 births per woman, well below replacement of 2.1, and Australia has big challenges ahead population wise.

Meanwhile, a roundly criticized Government Response Inquiry into Covid-19 report has found that measures were too heavy-handed and eroded trust! Wow! We could have told them that without whatever exorbitant fee the authors got.

The report discussed and linked here.

There is much work needed to save Australia! Starting with the people just saying no and refusing to go along with unreasonable demands. We should have learned our lesson by now!