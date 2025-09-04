Super Sally’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
csofand's avatar
csofand
13h

Great post Super Sally. All the graphs I look at for the United States do clearly show more death in winter, especially January. Your explanation sounds more than plausible. I think that the perpetrators of this democide were crafty and planned many of the vaccine rollouts for winter, to hide in the normal upswing of mortality some of the carnage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Grant Piper's avatar
Grant Piper
1d

aged death spike pre-winter - I wonder what factor flu jabs have in that? Is it a 'natural' accepted occurrence or an induced one that has become normalised? My father always said that more elderly died in the heat of summer than winter in Oz?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by SuperSally888 and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sally Ann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture