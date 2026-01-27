With China hitting the recent news about a military purge including the ousting top general Gen. Zhang Youxia, and the announcement of 2025 vital statistics, I took a dive into China’s official vital statistics data which may be of interest to my readers.

Official Chinese Statistics Data, economic, health and population, is published by the National Bureau of Statistics of China.

China’s population is officially reported to be 1.405 billion. This has increased steadily from 537 million in 1949 to peak at 1,412,360 in 2021 (an average increase of 1.35% per year), but then declining 0.04%, 0.15%, 0.10% and 0.24% from 2022 to 2025.

The following chart sets out the official birth and death counts in China. While I find the death trending somewhat credible, I observe the death spike during the 1959-1962 famine and wonder why there is only such a small rise in deaths between the 2021 and 2025 pandemic years. Regardless, the death trending took a step-change upwards particularly from 2023 to 2025.

I find the reported births quite unbelievable, The huge jump in births in 1963, the first post-famine year looks too big to be true. The impacts of the 1-child policy, officially introduced in 1980 and extending 35 years to 2015, appear negligible. It is known that wealthy families could pay the fines and have more children, that policy was less strictly implemented in rural settings, and that there are hidden unregistered children (who should also not be included in these official birth data)), but this is also countered by reports of single-child families, forced abortions, sterilizations, and infanticide. How are births so high / still rising after implementation of the policy? After all couples who already had a child / children with the policy introduction were allowed no more, and those starting a family were allowed only officially allowed 1.

Reported births have declined 59.1% and deaths have risen 5.2% between 2019 and 2025! Births have declined 73.2% between 1963, China’s reported peak birth year and 2025.

Compare birth and death patterns with Taiwan, split from China in 1949, ethnically and culturally similar, but with no 1 child policy. Taiwan’s births peaked by 1970 and declined quite steadily thereafter. Deaths were quite stable over time, but rose very sharply in 2021, second year of the pandemic and have since stayed elevated. Taiwan has an increasingly elderly population. A similar demographic would be expected in China.

Here is China’s official dependency data from 1982 to 2024. A large and rising uptick in elderly is particularly apparent from 2021.

Breakdown of population by age shows rapid demographic change: young population (0-14) has halved between 1982 and 2024, while older population (65+) has more than tripled.

Birth and death rates are standardized rates for (1000) population. China’s birth and death rate patterns may be contrasted with Taiwan’s. Again, curious that Taiwan’s births dropped smoothly and steadily without any 1-child policy.

Let’s contrast death and birth patterns for both nationas; China has reported higher death rates than Taiwan, except during and after the COVID-19 Pandemic.

China has reported higher birth rates than Taiwan from 1961 onwards, and even despite China’s 1-child policy officially implemented from 1980.

The total fertility rate (TFR) of a population is the average number of children that are born to a woman over her lifetime. China’s official reported TFR does not drop below replacement until 1991. However in 2025, it has reached 0.98, just under 1 child born for every couple, falling steadily instead of recovering across the 10 years since the lifting of the 1-child policy. It may be hard to convince a population to have more children when they have grown up with such a hardline policy for so long, when they have been educated and conditioned to focus on work rather than family!

I asked Grok how much lower China’s population would be, considering the case that all people born in the 40 years prior to 1980 only had 1 child per couple. Grok arrived at 400 million lower, but waffled on about unregistered children and higher birth rates in rural areas to explain the discrepancy with “official” figures! It surely didn’t consider mass gender imbalance, and that many people didn’t marry due to work demands and economic constraints.

China’s population births, deaths, natural population growth. Natural population growth has declined at accelerating rates since 2012.

Extracted just the natural population growth. 4 years of dropping population: 850,000 population loss in 2022, 2.08 million in 2023, 1.72 million in 2024, and 3.39 million in 2025. That is 8 million cumulative loss over 4 years, but not enough loss to make a noticeable change if the population really were 1.4 billion.

Readers who have got to this point, might ask me my opinion on China’s population vital statistics data.

There are certainly much international research and discussions on China’s real population. Consider that there was also surely great pressure at Chinese local government levels to under-declare deaths, particularly if people died from adverse living conditions, and over-declare births to inflate population and secure central funding. Over and under declarations over decades would surely add up and be difficult to adjust without major loss of face and perhaps central government retribution and loss of funding. Almost certainly China’s population is not 1.4 billion!

One hundred million short?

Less than half the declared population in 2024?

Dissidents such as Lei on her Real Talk podcast, considers China’s real population could be anywhere between 500 million and 1 billion. She and others have also spoken about mass deaths, covered up, during COVID-19 and particularly from late 2022 when China abandoned its Zero-Covid policy. Netizens have shared reports of greatly increased crematorium services built and operated across China in recent years.

Ken Cao, another commentator, claims that the one child policy was China’s worst mistake.

Personal Impressions

I studied Mandarin in Wuhan China in 1995. At that time, I had a chance to travel around China. My impression was of a huge and active population. I readily believed that China was the among the populous country on the globe, with my young and fresh from middle-class sparsely populated Australian eyes.

Working in Asia since 1995, I also traveled regularly to China up until 2020, when the pandemic hit. I didn’t notice anything particularly untoward during these travels, though I don’t remember seeing large crowds, there were plenty of people. I did not travel again at all until 2023, and finally to China again in 2025.

During my visit to China with friends in 2025, taking the high-speed train from Hong Kong into Guangzhou, I was shocked! There were people on the train, but plenty of empty seats; I brushed this off as maybe due to the early morning schedule. However, arriving at our destination, a major city, the huge sparkling train station had few travelers. Our hired car didn’t get stuck in any traffic jams, despite the peak hour. In the large hotel, our party only encountered one other guest, and the morning breakfast buffet was devoid of people aside from a few servers.

I looked out from my room onto the 4-lane road next to the hotel. There was literally no-one walking at all; I watched for 15 minutes, eerily not seeing a single person, and only few vehicles, a jack-hammer echoing. The adjacent mall had brightly lit stores with few shoppers, and all but a few restaurants had plenty of seats. The grocery store had abundant fresh and packed foods and goods, but again, few shoppers. My friends went indoor skiing and enjoyed multiple runs on the only lightly populated slopes. How do businesses survive with no customers? I wondered if it was just the timing of our visit or if the population was really reduced.

Since then, my daughter has travelled to Beijing, China for a school event. I asked her impression and she replied “not so many people”; she enjoyed a visit to the Summer Palace; a key tourist destination. There were visitors, just not crowds of people: when I last visited Summer Place in 1995 there were crowds of people!

My colleague travelled to Shanghai for an exhibition late in 2025, and a similar observation from him; far fewer people than he expected. So many dark buildings at night!

Is everyone at home ordering in? Is everyone too busy working to go out? Or is the population really far less than the official figures?

In 1995 the population was said to be 1.2 billion. Based on my own and others’ observations, the population now seems to be considerably less than in the past.

Only a well-held census could determine the actual population. China’s future depends on her population. Depopulation is a wild card! It is certainly happening!