Club Grubbery Interview on Philippines Infant Mortality Study. SuperSally888Jun 11, 2026831Sharehttps://clubgrubbery.com.au/graham-and-john-speak-with-sally-clark-2/ Paper link: https://esmed.org/MRA/mra/article/view/7457 831Share
Great presentation, Sally ... data that Japan Inc. refuses to collect, much less make available for analysis.
Well done Sally!
Excellent first class presentation.
Politically driven "science" is exposed. Our governments want to produce passive deltas and epsilons for their workers, as in Brave New World.