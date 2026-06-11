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Steve Martin's avatar
Steve Martin
5h

Great presentation, Sally ... data that Japan Inc. refuses to collect, much less make available for analysis.

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currer
6hEdited

Well done Sally!

Excellent first class presentation.

Politically driven "science" is exposed. Our governments want to produce passive deltas and epsilons for their workers, as in Brave New World.

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