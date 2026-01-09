The Philippines 2025 vaccination schedule has two components; vaccines recommended under the National Immunization Program which are paid by government and available to all children in the Philippines via the Department of Health, and vaccines recommended by medical and vaccination associations which provides an expanded schedule.

NIP vaccines include Hepatitis B (HepB) and Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) at birth, 3 doses of DPT-Hib-HepB (Pentavalent), Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV), and Pneumococcal Vaccine (PCV) at 6,10, and 14 weeks, Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV) at 14 weeks and 9 months, and 2 doses of measles containing vaccine (MCV) at 9 and 12 months. Booster doses for MR, Td, and HPV series are provided to school age children. Vaccines are procured through UNICEF (typically from Serum Institute of India) and via DOH bidding. The aggressive schedule is perhaps adopted to get children “protected” as early as possible in life and while new parents are still eager to monitor their new infant’s health with regular child-well visits.

The full recommended schedule, available with payment via pediatricians / health centers, includes additional vaccines for Rotavirus (RV), Influenza, Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine (JEV) - regional risk-based recommendations, Varicella (Chickenpox), Hepatitis A, and Rabies. Meningococcal, Cholera, and Typhoid are recommended for high-risk patients / outbreak situations. Private pediatricians follow a less compacted administration than the NIP with spacing similar to the US schedule.

Revised 2026 US Schedule

The US recommended core schedule has changed in 2026 to no longer include any birth doses for low-risk children, but still provides vaccination for 11 diseases (diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, Hemophilus influenza B, measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, pneumococcal, and HPV (single dose). All other vaccines are still available, still covered by insurance, but to be used based on risk and shared decision-making between parents and care providers.

Summary of the changes from Dr. Lyons-Weiler below.

Comparison between US and Philippines Schedule

The 2025 Philippines schedule is much heavier than the revised core US Schedule. My prepared comparison table is provided below showing diseases vaccinated against on both schedules are shown in black. Diseases no longer on core US Schedule but still offered in the Philippines are shown in purple. Diseases shown in red are only offered in either US or the Philippines.

Core vaccines in both countries, considering the Philippines NIP as core, differ by 3 vaccines with the Philippines including HepB at birth, plus 3 additional doses, and BCG (tuberculosis as core), the US schedule contains Varicella (chickenpox). HPV series (2 or 3 doses depending on age of the child) are offered in the Philippines vs. the reduction to single dose HPV in the US. The Philippines NIP infant schedule is compressed vs. the US schedule with pentavalent/OPV/PCV given as 6, 10, and 14 weeks, and MMR at 9 and 12 months. Measles containing vaccines can be given as early 6 months in an outbreak situation. Equivalent vaccines are given at 2, 4 and 6 months in the US, with MMR starting from 12 months.

Recommended vaccines under the NIP in the Philippines are far more than the US revised core (27-28 doses for 12 diseases vs. 22-23 doses for 11 diseases). Under the full recommendations in the Philippines and the US shared decision-making the Philippines still has far more doses (45-51+ doses vs. 35 - 40 doses). Note however that the annual flu vaccination greatly increases vaccine count for both countries.

One may argue PH has higher risk for certain diseases which is why the professional associations recommend so many vaccines. However, do all children in the Philippines have the same risk? Should all children get the same recommended schedule? For example, a baby born to a woman who does not have HepB and living in a single family household should have no need to be injected with HepB at birth.

Rabies Vaccination

Pre-exposure prophylactic (PreP) rabies vaccination was added to the Philippines Pediatric Schedule in 2025. It is given as a 2-dose series with 1 week between doses. The cost per dose is reported to be P1,100 to P2,200 per dose (will depend on pediatrician charge rate). It is now recommended as a catchup for all children aged 2 to 10 years of age which covers some 13 million children. If this were implemented in full to all children, it will cost families some 29 to 58 billion pesos, with the cost for a single dose being more than the current daily minimum wage which is PHP695 for non-agricultural workers.

Annual rabies cases in the Philippines between 2015 and 2023 vary from 220 - 364 per year. Rabies cases among children aged 1 to 14 years of age account for 18 - 26% of annual cases (range from 50 - 90 annual count), with an annual incidence of 1.9 to 3.7 per million children aged between 1 and 14.

Note that the duration of effect of a rabies vaccine is only 1 to 2 years. Vaccinating a child with a rabies vaccine does not give durable protection. Further, post-exposure vaccination is STILL required in the case of potential rabies exposure. Post-exposure prophylaxis is available free of charge at DOH centers. I have written about this here.

I cannot see how adding rabies to the pediatric schedule does more than add a huge cost burden to parents and expose children to addition vaccine risk. It will certainly add to pediatrician income with both the consult fee for 2nd dose (assuming first dose is given at a regular scheduled appointment) and their markup on the vaccines.

Perhaps it is also time to serious review the Philippines Pediatric Vaccine Schedule, and retool it based on comprehensive assessment of risk-benefit and cost. Medicine is moving towards personalized medicine, and this should also apply to vaccination.