DOH Secretary Herbosa in Geneva has confirmed “the Philippines joins this assembly with a firm conviction that all for health and health for all are attainable through our unwavering commitment to equity, solidarity and our shared humanity. The assembly marks an historical moment with an agenda filled with critical elements we need to achieve a paradigm shift towards health for all including the pandemic agreement and the amendment to the IHR and the 14th general program of work”.

He has also committed Filipino health care workers to serve the world. “We champion international efforts for a sustainable Health Workforce. That shall be the Philippines contribution to worldwide health systems exemplified by our side event on health workforce migration at the margins of WHA77.

He went on to state “We advocate support for the Pandemic Agreement that is balanced, operationalizes equity and recognizes our common resolve to change the status quo and address vulnerability. We laud esteemed representatives who tirelessly negotiated legally binding agreements that will save millions of lives in future pandemics.”

I think humanity is being teased and taunted and made fun of, given the new variant name!

Flirt - to behave as if sexually attracted to someone, usually in a playful manner or without serious intent.

Is the Budget for New Covid-19 Vaccines? Yes, Yes, No!

In separate news this week, the Department of Health USEC Bravo told a house panel that DOH can pool unused funds to purchase new Covid-19 Vaccines. He has somehow forgotten that there are no licensed Covid-19 vaccines in the Philippines, and that there are currently no applications for licensing of these products.

This was also repeated from the Philippines News Agency on 29th of May 2024.

Yet this messaged was directly contradicted by other reports on the 29th May 2024, also apparently from the DOH.

Dr. Edsel Salvana, a very public local infectious diseases MD, states there is no need for panic over current Covid-19 cases, and I agree.

He also states that there appears to be little local interest in further covid-19 vaccination, which is also true. I disagree with everything else he says! Further down he says there is some urgency for young children to receive Covid-19 vaccines. What?!?!?

He is still pushing masks as the best way to prevent Covid infections! That is so 2021! He clearly cannot admit that long-covid is actually Long-vax.

Heightened Alert for Flirt? Is there any basis? Is there any danger?

The government has order ports and borders to be on high alert and to conduct screening for Covid-19 cases.

I am told that many LGUs and some businesses are requiring masking.

All of this, despite the fact that there is not really any problem with Covid-19 in the Philippines, levels are low, cases are generally mild.

As confirmed by the Bureau of Epidemiology, this call for heightened alert comes externally from the WHO and has nothing to do with the actual in-the-country situation, for which they had no data.

IHR Amendments Agreed in Geneva

Tedros has just announced that the IHR amendments have been passed in Geneva. Of course, this is totally illegal because the WHO haven’t followed their own rules for issue of the final version 4 months prior to any vote. There has not been opportunity for proper review or comment. This is a deal done entire by appointed delegates and without consultation with national governments.

The illegality was ably called out by Atty. Lat last Tuesday at the 5th Congressional Hearing. Start at 3:20 if you want to skip the introductory discussion.

Roguski calls this a stunning defeat for the people, which will lead to a global buildup of the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex and promises the calling of many new pandemics.

Meryl Nass says it’s not as bad as it seems. I hope she is right.

Never-the-less every official step by the elite power brokers is one more foot that has to be clawed back by the people.

This is not over! This is far from over! This is a marathon, and we continue on.