For those questioning my data analyses of the Filipino Infant Mortality peak at the end of the first year of life, I am providing links to the raw data.

For context, here are annual infant deaths since 2000.

Note that births have been falling since 2012. Births and deaths are plotted below.

Infant mortality / 1000 live births are also provided.

Please see how to access the data once you click on the linked screenshots below. The excel files can be downloaded. The correct file to download are the statistical tables. Each year has multi-sheet files, and you need to access the relevant table.

2020 - Table 17

The data presented is a total of all deaths in column B, followed by the by-age period discrete breakdowns. Cause of death data is provided in these tables.

2021 - Table 18

2022 - Table 21

2023 - Table 21

If anyone independently analyses this data, please let me know. I will share. Thanks.