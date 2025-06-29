Super Sally’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Markker's avatar
Markker
5d

Let's hope the decline in vaccinations continues, especially for children.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vesa Vanhatupa's avatar
Vesa Vanhatupa
4d

If anyone's interested, I have just published a collection of over 300 Youtube comments, which tell the true story about the damages caused by the covid vaccines. In these comments healthcare professionals, embalmers and ordinary people reveal the untold stories from "behind the scenes", painting a picture of a total health catastrophe.

Here are the links.

Part 1 - Healthcare workers and embalmers confirm that the "white fibrous clots" are real:

https://vesavanhatupa.substack.com/p/youtube-comments-confirm-the-clots

Part 2 - Alarming increases in cancer, heart problems and miscarriages:

https://vesavanhatupa.substack.com/p/youtube-comments-part-2-a-total-health

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sally Ann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture