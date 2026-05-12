The Philippines infant mortality study covering 41.7 million births and 0.55 million infant deaths from 2000 to 2024 has been issued with a DOI number, meaning that it is fully searchable and has entered permanent public domain.

https://esmed.org/MRA/mra/article/view/7457

One of the main comments received is on the reliability of this data which comes from the Philippines Statistics Authority and from Department of Health. Responses are: -

PSA is one of the best performing statistics authorities in the region. The data that they publish is unsurpassed in detail. If only other authorities published such data! PSA final annual data, published 12 months after the close of each calendar year, includes a lag time of around 8 months for collection of late registrations in advance of publication. My observation of data compilation over time supports this. Following is the data collection for 2025 (still ongoing) showing how data is updated with each monthly release. Below are 2025 birth and death data compiled as of 28 Feb 2026; with each additional release of compiled data there are fewer and fewer registrations for early months. While the early years data (2000 to mid-2010s) may indeed under capture births and deaths, recent data (past 5-6 years, which the paper concentrated on) is likely substantially complete, with capture improving over time (capture of both births and deaths). 97+% of births happen in hospitals. The hospitals initiate the birth certificate issue process. Birth certificates are needed for access to social services and the education system. Death certificates are required before burial or cremation is allowed. Death certificates are also needed for settlement of affairs and inheritance, including any government benefits / assistance. Philippines is also in advanced stages of implementing a National ID system, which was formalized in 2018, and is a way of accurately tracking populations. Data is also single source (PSA for births and deaths, DOH for vaccine data), single agency compiled. This makes the patterns of births and deaths observed critically important, even if one wanted to argue about numbers. Global agencies use modelling to estimate Philippines data, including substantial under-registration factors for births. Their assumptions on Philippines total population are also substantially different from those of PSA. At this point I would expect that PSA is the most accurate source of population data for the Philippines. PSA, 2024 Census Population = 112,729,484 Macrotrends Population in 2025 = 120,864,358 Worldometer Population Estimate in 2025 (as of August 23, 2025) = 116,919,571 UNICEF Population Estimate = 116,786,962

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