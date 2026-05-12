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Hopeful
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Congratulations on your seminal and groundbreaking paper. And thank you very much for all the hard work you've been doing to bring to the world the Philippines' data, pre- and post-covid. No longer will the Philippines be described as one with the highest growth rates in the world, a distinction it held for many decades I think. And this is sad to say. My great hope is that there will not be any other plandemic that will further bring its growth rate down .

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