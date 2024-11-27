Wellness Fair happening this Saturday and Sunday at UP BGC (just opposite Market-Market). Entrance fee by donation sliding scale P250 to P500, as each visitor feel appropriate for themselves.

Many local doctors and health practitioners will be there offering services and advice and connecting. People are flying in from various parts of the Philippines to be part of this.

Speakers on various topics relating to health, nutrition, wellness will be presenting. I will be presenting on low carbohydrate nutrition (my original passion before Covid-19 happened and threw us all for a spin) and will have blood glucose meters available for testing of blood sugar levels.

Please come, meet up, and be part of our community.