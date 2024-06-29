History has been rewritten, Australian pre-vaccine death rates and post-vaccine death rates are not to be compared / data is not provided. The Post-covid Era starts in 2022. I used forecast data to
assess the still ongoing excess mortality. Jan-Mar Australian mortality data has just been released. Older Australians, particularly women, have their highest ever death counts in 2024.
The Australian Government is still promoting covid-19 vaccination as safe, effective, and recommended for people aged 18 and older.
Below are the latest Covid-19 vaccine cases, deaths, vaccine dosing and people dosed, but no longer taking doses, from Australia. It looks like only about 2 million Australians, out of some 27 million, are still taking Covid-19 jabs. That says a lot for public confidence!
ABS has released Jan-March 2024 provisional mortality data on 28th of June 2024. Note that the 1st quarter data is still expected to increase in the next release, and thus March 2024 comparisons with prior years may be prematurely reassuring.
Further, mortality data is only compared with 2022 and 2023, as if all death data prior to 2022 no longer exists. 2024 registered deaths are 1.5% higher than 2023, but 4% lower than 2022. Apparently, nothing to see and all is normal.
Age standardized deaths in most age-groups are lower in 2024 than the prior 2 years.
Covid-19 deaths are down.
Only dementia deaths rose compared to the prior two years, other COD are lower, or equivalent. There are no comparisons to incidence prior to 2022.
Independent Assessment of ABS Mortality Data
I downloaded and assessed the latest data against prior historical data. The first thing to note is that death rates prior to 2022 cannot be compared with current data due to changes in methodology and source data!
Monthly Deaths, 2018 to March 2024 are plotted. Key vaccine rollout dates are marked. There is a clear inflection in deaths starting from March 2021, the rollout of the covid-19 injectables having started on 22 February. Note how the normal annual pattern of deaths, higher in winter (August typically had highest deaths) and lower in summer (February typically had lowest deaths), has changed since 2021 with a new unnatural external death trigger stronger than extended cold weather / seasonality, coming into play.
Plotted by week, from 2019 to 2024. It is curious that weekly mortality rose steadily following the rollout of second boosters to elderly and vulnerable persons and had its highest spike within weeks of the general population being offered a second booster.
Deaths by gender show generally higher deaths for men than women, which is typical, plotted by month from Jan 2015 to March 2024.
Following figures show breakdowns by gender and age. There is a clear upwards inflection point that starts in March 2021, the first month following rollout.
Young men aged 0-44, and elderly men aged 85+ had their highest ever death count in February 2024. 2024 deaths will still rise as data is compiled and in following releases (January deaths rose by 47, and February deaths rose by 145 compared to the prior May release of January to February 2024 data). The Feb 2021 start of dosing is marked and is followed by a clear death upwards inflection in all age groups but the youngest men.
Australian women’s mortality data.
In 2024, Australian women aged 65-74 had their highest ever Feb deaths, aged 75-84 had their highest ever Jan and Feb deaths, and 85+ had their highest ever March deaths. Do these figures reflect an aging population, or is worse at play?
It is not valid to compare 2015-2019 average deaths against 2024 deaths. Instead, I used the 2015-2019 data to create a 5-year forecast on expected mortality for 2021 and onwards. This forecast incorporates the upward trending from prior years. Using the forecast against provisional 2024 registered deaths; January deaths are running at +8.3%, February at +3.0% and March at +1.8%. Cumulative excess deaths rise by 230 since the prior provisional report to 48,634.
There should have been deficit deaths, fewer deaths than usual considering that all of the vulnerable people had already died prematurely from 2020 to 2023, leaving few vulnerable people left to die. Yet, these nearly 50,000 deaths have not been compensated, and people continue to die in considerably higher numbers than they did prior to the population intervention. People are becoming vulnerable to death far more quickly than in the past; population health is failing. Nutrition? Lifestyle? Economic and life Stresses? THE intervention, and other injectables? Likely a combination of all.
Many people in Australia are sick. Including young people becoming chronically unwell; some of these within my family and social network and including children! All accepted the intervention; some are multiply boosted.
There seems to be efforts to induce collective amnesia on what population health used to look like; led by ABS and government agencies which are changing comparator baselines and presenting abnormal data as normal. Nothing to see!
Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book has been rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And that process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except the endless present in which the party is always right.
George Orwell
The vaccines are really safe, both the Aussie Government and WHO say so - so what possibly could their motive be, to get all Aussies vaccinated: Australian drug regulator knew since 2021 that mRNA in COVID-19 injections could spread to vital organs
By Laura Harris // Jun 27, 2024
Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) had reportedly been aware since 2021 that ModRNA DNA nanoparticles from Moderna's Coronavirus (COVID-19 virus #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG Patent) injections could travel to vital organs.
Newly acquired documents as a consequence of a Freedom of Information Act request revealed this discovery, which was later presented by a British researcher. Among the documents was a January 2021 TGA report admitting that vaccine particles do not remain at the injection site, but disperse throughout the body – including the brain, liver and ovaries.
According to the TGA report, ModRNA DNA lipid nanoparticles were found in plasma and various organs such as the liver, adrenal glands, spleen and ovaries in rats injected with the Pfizer vaccine. The distribution of ModRNA DNA lipid nanoparticles was observed in multiple body locations including the eyes, heart, pituitary gland and pancreas. These findings were part of the study titled "Nonclinical Evaluation of BNT162b2 [mRNA] COVID-19 Vaccine (COMIRNATY)," which tracked the distribution of these particles in the body.
"Of course, the ovaries store and mature the ovum (female reproductive cells), so I'm not gonna pretend I'm not a little concerned about this, I'm more than a little concerned, actually," John Campbell, an English YouTuber and retired nurse educator known for his videos about the COVID-19 pandemic, said about the implications for female reproductive health.
Another alarming section of the report highlighted a "slow but significant distribution of lipid nanoparticles from the site of injection with major uptake into the liver."
"That means the ModRNA DNA could go into the vascular endothelial cells in the liver into the hepatocytes themselves, produce the spike protein that will be expressed, and there will be an inflammatory reaction against that spike protein in the liver," Campbell added. (Related: Study: Nearly two-thirds of COVID-19 vaccine recipients suffer from health complications a year later.)
Campbell then questioned how Australian health authorities could have known this in 2021 and still approved the vaccine.
"This is not what we were told," he said. "How could the Australian health authorities know this back in 2021 and still approve this vaccine? Given that this was known, why were the vaccines given authorization when they were?"
Japanese study: Third dose of ModRNA DNA COVID-19 vaccine linked to significant increase in cancer mortality rates
This revelation is supported by a Japanese study published in the medical journal Cureus on April 8, which found a "statistically significant increase" in cancer deaths following the third ModRNA DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine dose.
The study examined age-adjusted mortality rates for 20 different types of cancer in Japan using official statistics on death, SARS-CoV-2 infections and vaccination rates from 2020 to 2022. Japan, boasting some of the highest vaccination rates globally, was administering its seventh vaccine dose at that time.
According to the study, there were no excessive cancer mortalities (-0.4 percent) during the initial year of the pandemic in 2020. However, a notable surge in cancer mortality coincided with the onset of mass vaccination campaigns in subsequent years.
The study found some excess cancer mortalities of 1.1 percent following the mass vaccination campaigns with the first and second doses in 2021, and then higher excess cancer mortalities of 2.1 percent in 2022 after the third vaccine dose rollout.
In 2022, the increase in excess mortality for all cancers became significant – but more so for leukemia (blood cancers) and those of the ovary, prostate, lip/mouth/throat, pancreas and breast. Breast cancer, which had a notable deficit in mortality rates in 2020, showed excess mortality in 2022 after the third dose, but certain cancers, like pancreatic cancer, displayed a steady rise predating the pandemic. But then, all six cancer types exceeded anticipated mortality values in 2021 and 2022.
The researchers argued that even with reduced cancer screenings and limited healthcare access during lockdowns, the increase in mortality rates is unexplainable due to the resolved restrictions on healthcare access for cancer screenings and treatments by 2022. Moreover, the study further highlights a concerning trend in mortality rates for the most fatal cancers – lung, colorectal, stomach and liver cancers. They were declining before the pandemic, but saw a decelerated rate of decline following the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
The highest number of cancer-related mortalities occurred among individuals aged 80 to 84, with over 90 percent of this age group having received a third vaccine dose. Almost 100 percent of the vaccines administered were mRNA-based.
NewsTarget
Me: I changed the above, I updated the article with new substanciated facts, not admitted in this article, but the bulk remains the same: Not mRNA which is natural to Nature and cannot be Patented, but ModRNA DNA. They are Patented. To be Patented, they cannot be natural or from nature, as mRNA is. Any article which claims vaccines are mRNA is a lie. They are ModRNA DNA which deliberately change the Human Genome and DNA in 6 hours, from injection.
The Lancet published in 2019 that Pfizer's Covid Vaccine was 0.84% Effective in combatting Covid, meaning that Covid was 99.16% Effective in getting you - as events have proved it to be - thus the vaccines, which we are now told were "Gene Therapy Injections" and a "Medical Procedure" were designed to leave the arm, after injection and target the Dentric Cells in the Lymph Nodes (after passing through all of the body's Organs in 12 hours after injection), though why, has not been published.
It seems to me that the vaccines programs are based on lies and since we don't know what the truth is, how can we be sure that the vaccines are safe, as they purport to be - use my free salt water cure instead, for all viral infections or bacteria in the nasal passages of your head and for Long Covid as well, is my advice.
It seems to me that seasonal Flu only occurs after vaccinations begin, almost as if the one is tied in to the other - as if the vaccinated become the factories of the Flu, which then infect the majority - We are told our bodies create Anti Bodies, but what if our bodies don't know what Anti Bodies are and can't create them in the first place?
These vaccines are Synthetic, Made in a Laboratory, ModRNA DNA and according to a Swedish Study, change the Human Genome and DNA of natural mRNA in 6 hours, making each vaccinated person a new ModRNA DNA based life form - a new species by US Law 2013 and with zero Rights of any kind, at all - a "Trans Human".