Super Sally’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
insearchoftruth's avatar
insearchoftruth
5d

Thank You for doing this, 1/2 of these would be dramatic numbers!

Population Decrease is only a measure below stable.

Population loss from natural increase, required to support debt is even more dramatic.

Reply
Share
David Archibald's avatar
David Archibald
5d

Thanks Super Sally. For your interest, my take on the fuel problem: https://wentworthreport.com/the-solution-to-our-fuel-crisis/

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sally Ann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture