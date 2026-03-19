Both Hong Kong and Macau have released their January 2025 vital statistics in recent days. Both show a rise in deaths vs. January 2025, and another double digit drop in births. Figures showing these trending are set out below.

Hong Kong, population 7,510,800 at the end of January 2026

Deaths spiked in January to their highest level since 2023. While January and February, being the coldest months of the year, are typically peak death months and a survival challenge for ill and vulnerable people, the rise 7.6% rise vs. January 2025, and the 27.4% rise since December 2025 are both concerning. Seasonal influenza vaccines are offered to the entire population, and pneumococcal (PCV) vaccines are offered to the elderly.

Births have fallen again and are 17.4% lower than January 2025, and 4.3% lower than December 2025.

Overall trending of annual monthly births and deaths since 2016. Note that the 2026 number only refers to January 2026 and may change over time as additional monthly data is added.

Natural population increase has remained negative since 2020, with losses increasing over time.

Hong Kong has lost over 111,000 population (deaths exceeding births) since 2020.

Hong Kong’s population pyramid reveals the extent of their population collapse. There have been only 31,165 births in the 12 months to end of January 2026, contributing only 0.41% of the total 7,510,800 population. Male population cohorts are larger than female cohorts for ages 0 - 29 and 65-84, are the same for 30-34 and 60-64, and are lower for 35-59 and 85+.

Examining the births from 2019 to 2025, there has been a 40.5% drop in male births and a 37.4% drop in female births. Note the temporary spike in 2024 dragon year births.

COVID-19 Vaccination is still available; 11th dose has been on offer since December 2025 though only 68 people have taken it. 12th dose is available (listed in government tracking file), but with no recorded uptake up to the end of February. Uptake continues to dwindle: 4,068 people took any C19 dose in December 2025 (115 primary series), 2,852 in January 2026 (90 primary series), and 1,649 in February 2026 (71 primary series).

Macau, population 726,300 at the end of January 2026

Deaths in Macau spiked in January 2026. Macau and Hong Kong are neighbors connected by a bridge, ferry, and air services. January deaths rose considerably compared to both December 2025 (+20.7%) and January 2026 (+14.4%).

Macau births fell very slightly from December 2025 (1.6% drop) but are lower than January 2025 levels (12.2% drop).

Trending showing births and deaths.

Natural population increase in January 2026 narrowed to only 12.

Overall trending shows an 95.3% drop in natural population increase between January 2019 and January 2026.

COVID-19 Vaccines are still on offer in Macau and available for infants, pregnant women, vulnerable, and elderly persons.