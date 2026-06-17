Hong Kong and Macau (and Taiwan) publish monthly VS data, which gives advance information on demographic trending in post-pandemic years. Both Hong Kong and Macau have published their birth and death data on births and deaths to April 2026 in the past week.

Macau to April 2026

Macau has had a second consecutive month with deaths exceeding births. Births from Jan-Feb have fallen consistently since 2022, for March since 2019, and for April since 2024. Jan-April births are 10.5% lower than 2025, and 53.4% lower than 2019 same period births.

Deaths in March 2026 reached a new high. Deaths from Jan-April are 6.2% higher than 2025 Jan-April levels, and 9.4% higher than 2019 Jan-April levels.

Trending since 2019 showing monthly and average monthly births and deaths. Note the birth plummet in 2025.

2026 data is averaged only based on 4 months of data; overall annual deaths will exceed births if current trending continues.

Gender-specific births and deaths since 2019 are plotted on the same scale. Male births and deaths are both higher than female births and deaths, which is normal.

While male births, as % of total births, have been relatively stable over time, male deaths are increasing more rapidly than female deaths particularly since 2023, and notably in the first 4 months of 2026.

Falling Fertility

Macau’s hopes for a rise in births in 2026 looks unlikely to be realized; fertility rate in 2024 (3,607 total births) was only 0.58 births per woman, the lowest in the world! Births in 2025 fell to 2,870, and if the 10.5% loss so far is maintained, will fall to around 2,570 in 2026.

Hong Kong to April 2026

January to April births are 13% lower than the same period in 2025. April 2026 are at their lowest ever recorded level. 2026 births to April are 44.1% lower than 2019 levels.

January to April deaths are 1.9% lower than the same period in 2025, and 5.5% higher than the same period in 2019.

Trending over time shows a new step fall in 2025 and 2026, after the 2024 (Dragon year) slight rise.

Again, 2026 is averaged only based on 4 months of data with annual trending below.

Hong Kong has lost 117,329 natural population since 2020, losing a monthly average of 2,016 persons (deaths exceeding births) in 2026. Hong Kong is dependent on migrants and attracted talent (Talent Migration Program) and quality migrants (Quality Migrant Scheme) to maintain it’s population.

Covid-19 vaccination (LP.8.1 strain), is still available in Hong Kong with the government urging the public to receive initial or due booster doses in a timely manner. Booster doses are recommended every 6 months for vulnerable populations, which includes elderly 65+, 50-64 with comorbidities, 6 mo+ with immunocompromising conditions, and pregnant women (potential for 2 doses during 1 pregnancy).

While 12th dose of mRNA vaccines are currently on offer, with zero listed uptake as of 14 June 2026, 274 people have taken 11th doses.

It seems that authorities have no concept of vaccine harms, or cannot admit it.