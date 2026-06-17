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Terri Newton's avatar
Terri Newton
3d

I wonder what has happened to the miscarriage data during this timeframe? Tragic data for these countries. In effect, more than 50% of women will never have children, since those that have at least one are more likely to have two. This data also effectively normalises childlessness in these societies. Schools and child support industries would now be feeling the impact of plummeting births.

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1 reply by SuperSally888
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currer
3d

Thank you Sally. Your work is so important.

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