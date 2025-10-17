Super Sally’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amy Sukwan's avatar
Amy Sukwan
1d

As a bizarre side note I liked this post, read a few Substack posts on email and came back to this post to find that it had been unliked. Yes depopulation is the name of the game right now. Some days ago I was in a grocery store picking up an order and a cheery face mask clad woman asked me if I had gotten my updated Covid and flu shot. I told her "God no" and she seemed to sense not to push it. Between the hours of 3 to 5 AM the next morning in this area of Las Vegas I heard 5-6 different ambulance sirens coming from all kinds of directions. I thought it was a mass casualty event but no, it all seemed to be unrelated people having medical emergencies.

How are they still pushing these shots? How could they even say Trump received updated Covid boosters without this being met with direct ridicule and scorn?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
BritishBiker Philippines's avatar
BritishBiker Philippines
1d

So many high schoolers here in the Philippines, took the shots and boosters. Will they know parenthood?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by SuperSally888
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sally Ann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture