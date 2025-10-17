Hong Kong (August), Macau (August), Taiwan (September) Births Continue to Drop. Deaths remain stable at post-pandemic levels. Natural Population Losses are Accelarating.
For 2025 Taiwan 7/8 months lowest births, for Hong Kong 4/8 months lowest births, for Macau 8/8 months lowest recorded births. Deaths in year to date are similar to 2024 levels. Asia is in trouble!
HONG KONG
Hong Kong released monthly vital statistics providing birth and death data to August 2025 on 16th October. Hong Kong now has 4 consecutive months with births at their lowest recorded levels. Average births in 2025 are running 12.9% below average births in 2024.
Deaths in 2025 are running lower than prior pandemic years in all months except July. However, 2025 average monthly deaths are running 2% above 2024 levels.
Births and deaths plotted since 2019 show widening gap, ie. increasing natural population loss. Note how the deaths rise and spike following population-wide rollout of booster dosing in late 2021.
Population loss since 2020, over the pandemic years is up to 103,486.
Average monthly losses are shown. 2025 data is averaged monthly births and deaths up to August.
TAIWAN
The stark reality of falling population must be hitting home in Taiwan by now.
September 2025 births are 27% lower than September 2024 births, and average monthly births are down by 19.5%.
Average monthly deaths are up by 0.4% in year to date, with overall pattern of births and deaths since 2019 set out.
Male and female births are both falling.
Migration is also net negative with a loss of 12,431 persons in 2025 to date. Considering, births - deaths - net migration, Taiwan has lost 83,189 population in 2025, and 270,990 population since January 2019. Losses are accelerating anew in 2025.
MACAU
Births in every month of 2024 have been lower than all prior years.
Average monthly births in 2025 only exceed deaths by 30 babies, with births to August 18% lower than the same period in 2024. Deaths in the same period are 1% lower than prior year.
Macau’s natural population increase in 2025 has dropped 90% below 2019 levels with 2025’s average monthly population growth of only 30 vs. 2019’s 308. Births have fallen by 51% and deaths have risen by 5.8% since 2019. Macau does have an aging population.
Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan are in trouble! Depopulation in full swing! This can only be solved by migration. However, all countries are following the same trending and migration to build population in any one country will come at the expense of accelerating population losses in other countries.
As a bizarre side note I liked this post, read a few Substack posts on email and came back to this post to find that it had been unliked. Yes depopulation is the name of the game right now. Some days ago I was in a grocery store picking up an order and a cheery face mask clad woman asked me if I had gotten my updated Covid and flu shot. I told her "God no" and she seemed to sense not to push it. Between the hours of 3 to 5 AM the next morning in this area of Las Vegas I heard 5-6 different ambulance sirens coming from all kinds of directions. I thought it was a mass casualty event but no, it all seemed to be unrelated people having medical emergencies.
How are they still pushing these shots? How could they even say Trump received updated Covid boosters without this being met with direct ridicule and scorn?
So many high schoolers here in the Philippines, took the shots and boosters. Will they know parenthood?