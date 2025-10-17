HONG KONG

Hong Kong released monthly vital statistics providing birth and death data to August 2025 on 16th October. Hong Kong now has 4 consecutive months with births at their lowest recorded levels. Average births in 2025 are running 12.9% below average births in 2024.

Deaths in 2025 are running lower than prior pandemic years in all months except July. However, 2025 average monthly deaths are running 2% above 2024 levels.

Births and deaths plotted since 2019 show widening gap, ie. increasing natural population loss. Note how the deaths rise and spike following population-wide rollout of booster dosing in late 2021.

Population loss since 2020, over the pandemic years is up to 103,486.

Average monthly losses are shown. 2025 data is averaged monthly births and deaths up to August.

TAIWAN

The stark reality of falling population must be hitting home in Taiwan by now.

September 2025 births are 27% lower than September 2024 births, and average monthly births are down by 19.5%.

Average monthly deaths are up by 0.4% in year to date, with overall pattern of births and deaths since 2019 set out.

Male and female births are both falling.

Migration is also net negative with a loss of 12,431 persons in 2025 to date. Considering, births - deaths - net migration, Taiwan has lost 83,189 population in 2025, and 270,990 population since January 2019. Losses are accelerating anew in 2025.

MACAU

Births in every month of 2024 have been lower than all prior years.

Average monthly births in 2025 only exceed deaths by 30 babies, with births to August 18% lower than the same period in 2024. Deaths in the same period are 1% lower than prior year.

Macau’s natural population increase in 2025 has dropped 90% below 2019 levels with 2025’s average monthly population growth of only 30 vs. 2019’s 308. Births have fallen by 51% and deaths have risen by 5.8% since 2019. Macau does have an aging population.

Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan are in trouble! Depopulation in full swing! This can only be solved by migration. However, all countries are following the same trending and migration to build population in any one country will come at the expense of accelerating population losses in other countries.