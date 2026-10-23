Hong Kong August VS have been released.

Marriages to August are down 14.5% compared to the same period in 2025. The following figure shows historical marriages since 1970; note the fall in marriages during the pandemic years, recovery in 2023, but fall thereafter. Falling marriages may be in large part a reflection of the decreasing population of young people in Hong Kong as well as ongoing social, work, and economic factors.

Births are down 4.5% in August 2026. In year-to-date births are down 7.9% compared to 2025. Overall, births to August are down by 44.3% since 2019.

Deaths in August are up by 12.6%. These are the highest August deaths on record. Overall, deaths to August are up by 6.3% since 2019.

The deaths may not be out of the ordinary for 2026. I prepared a forecast for expected deaths from 2020 to the end of 2026 using 2010 to 2019 prior trending. Data for Sept-Dec 2026 was extrapolated using the average monthly rise from Jan-August. 2025 and 2026(extrapolated) death counts are below expected levels; overall excess deaths by the end of year will likely be in the range of 15,600.

Average monthly trending for births and deaths are set out. The most concerning trending is that of falling births.

Historical monthly birth and death data shows the gross abnormality of birth and death patterns since 2020 with loss of prior seasonal patterns of births and deaths. The mass casualty events of March 2022 and January 2023 occurred well after the majority of the population had accepted COVID-19 vaccination! This matched the timing of the Omicron strain, which was considered less severe and associated with lower incidence of severe disease and hospitalization.

While COVID-19 Vaccines continue to be offered to the population in Hong Kong, the program is currently suspended (though expected to resume in the 4th quarter of 2026) due to expiry of the LP8.1 vaccine offered.

Past 12-months uptake summary below. Most doses are being given to the elderly though 383 doses have been given to young children.

Very high uptake of initial vaccination is reported.

Peak COVID-19 period deaths in Hong Kong matched the roll out of booster dosing. Following figure sets out my prior data on COVID-19 Vaccine uptake by dose, and monthly deaths (I will update when time allows). While there is undoubtably some mortality contribution due to Hong Kong’s aging population, the timing of peak deaths and rollouts of various doses is highly suspect and deserves, but is apparently not (at least publicly) receiving, investigation.

Cumulative natural population loss since 2020 loss is now close 125,000 and rising steadily.

Recent population news articles from South China Morning post, below. Click on the clips to access the articles.

Closing kindergartens are the early warnings for falling birthrates; Hong Kong has lost 40 kindergartens in 2026 as fewer children require fewer early education places.

Not just economic implications, James Liang is absolutely right that economic strength and innovation also depend on real people!

What makes people willing to have children? How does their living and working environment affect their decisions around children. Simply trying to cash and bonus incentivize people to have children is not enough! Children are a long-term life commitment and taking that step needs long-term confidence in the future. The following no-paywall for the full article (here), with clipped excerpt below, discusses Japan’s experience juxtaposing it against Hong Kong’s.

Until next update!