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currer
Oct 23Edited

Thank you for your continued in-depth commitment to this work, Sally. I do not know of anyone else doing research of comparable quality. I hope one day you will be recognised for your contribution to knowledge, social justice and scientific integrity.

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1 reply by SuperSally888
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Oct 31

Hi Sally, I have just come across this report on New Zealand. It may be of interest to you.

https://acem.org.au/getmedia/8528478f-70dc-401f-97c3-5c5590f52efa/DIGITAL-State-of-Emergency-2026-Aotearoa-New-Zealand

More people are arriving and requiring urgent and complex care

Annual ED presentations rose by 21 per cent over the previous decade while the population grew by approximately 13 per cent

On a population-adjusted basis, presentations per 1000 people rose from 256 to 274.

As Figure 1 shows, the percentage increase in presentations to the ED since the COVID-19 pandemic has surpassed the percentage growth in population over the past few years and the gap is increasing

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