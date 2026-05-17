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DaveWheaters's avatar
DaveWheaters
4d

China has had a de facto <1child per woman rate since 1985. Therefore, its population cannot have increased since 1985 (1985: 1.05bn people).

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Crixcyon
4dEdited

I suspect the world's population is closer to 6 billion than 8 billion. The murdering deep state wants you to believe the higher numbers and be afraid of over-population. They want you to surrender your life to gates and take one for the team of parasite billionaires. The earth could support 20 billion humans if governments were banished from existence.

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