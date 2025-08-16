I am monitoring population outcomes for multiple countries. I observe that deaths remain at elevated levels post-covid-19 vaccine rollouts and that births are progressively declining in all countries. This is equally true in countries that have taken multiple doses of Covid-19 vaccines and in those countries that didn’t take many boosters. This observation can only mean that even the primary series of covid-19 vaccines was enough to set into action devastating health, fertility, and population impacts.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong deaths remain high, and births continue to decline. Hong Kong has lost 100,058 population since January 2020. Population natural growth is strongly negative.

Births are at their lowest ever counts and deaths remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. Hong Kong is up to their 10th doses of covid-19 vaccines, though uptake is already quite low.

Hong Kong continues to recommend Covid-19 vaccines for all persons. While their population is highly vaccinated, uptake has dropped and was only 6,039 doses in July 2025, though concerningly 2003 of these doses were to children aged between 6 months and 11 years.

Deaths to June 2025 remain at a new high level, overall, 3.8% higher than 2024 levels.

Births continue to drop. May and June 2025 births are at their lowest ever counts. Births in 2025 are on average 11.1% lower than 2024 levels.

Most concerning for Hong Kong is grossly disproportionate male-female births. I don’t know the cause for this and haven’t seen similar patterns in other nations. Gender selection is not officially permitted in Hong Kong, yet what else could this trending reflect?

Hong Kong is using migration and talent attraction to make up for its loss of births.

Macau

Deaths in Macau appear stable and within expected range.

Births though, are at their lowest ever levels for all months in 2025.

Overall patterns of deaths and births are set out: Macau had its first ever month with deaths exceeding births in June 2025; a new unenviable milestone.

Natural increase has dropped below 0 with deaths exceedinug births by 13 in June 2025.

Malaysia

Malaysian deaths are stable at their new post-pandemic high levels, and slightly below 2024 levels.

However, births in 2025 are at their recorded lowest rates with February, March, May and June, all being considerably lower than 2024 counts. January to June 2025 births were 22% lower than the same period in 2019.

Malaysian population was not enthusiastic about covid-19 vaccination boosters. 86.2% of the population took 1st dose, 84.4% took 2nd dose, 50.1% took first booster, 2.5% took 2nd boosters.

Yet their population still experiences the declining births that are being observed in all vaccinated nations.

Despite positive population growth for now, the trending is concerning.

Next data for Hong Kong and Macau will be released this time next Month. Malaysia Q3 2025 data will be released in November.