Hong Kong provisional vital statistics are updated monthly in the Monthly Digest of Statistics that is released in the middle of each month and excel data files can be downloaded.

May 2025 data on total and by gender births and deaths is released. Deaths have been stable though rising slightly between March and May, after a spike in February 2025. Highest deaths in the data set (2019 - May 2025) are highlighted. Registered deaths are unremarkable.

Male deaths are consistently higher than female deaths, which is normal. The proportion of male and female deaths has remained stable over time since 2019.

May 2025 has the lowest May births on record. Births are consistently declining from January to May 2025. Lower births are expected in 2025, which follows a dragon year. However, births in 2024 were not particularly high; an increase of 10.5% over 2023, but in no way making up for the large % year on-year drops in births between 2019 and 2022.

Disproportionality between male and female births continues, though at a slightly lower level. In May 2025, the births of 120 boys were registered for the births of every 100 girls.

Overall population change births and deaths over time, and natural change (decrease of 97,975 population) since 2019 are set out.

Covid-19 Vaccination Updates

Covid-19 vaccines are still on offer in Hong Kong, with details downloadable via the Government site. Only the mRNA BioNTech has been available since October 2024.

As of 30 June 2025, 21.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines are reported as administered in Hong Kong, of which 14,071 were in the last month. Enthusiasm is clearly waning! 131,651 doses have been administered in the past 12 months, including 1,916 doses to children aged 6 months to 11 years (1.5% of doses), 5,059 doses to people aged 12 - 49 years of age (3.8%), and 124,676 doses (94.7%) to persons aged 50 and older.

Dosage by vaccine type and age shows that young children aged to 11 mostly took the inactivated products (while they were still available), but 12-19 yo nearly all took the mRNA product. Inactivated products were only administered up to 8 doses. The mRNA product has now been administered up to 10th doses.

24 people have received 10th doses of mRNA products, and 1,294 have received 9th doses. What is the health of these people? Will their deaths be blamed on old age, or underlying conditions? Will their deaths have been hastened by cumulative toxicity of so many doses of covid-19 vaccine!

Breakdown of doses by age. Some children aged to 19 have taken up to 7 doses covid-19 vaccine! Some people from 20 to 39 have taken 9 doses. Some people aged over 40 have taken 10 doses!

I cannot conceive of the insanity of this many doses for people who were apparently young and previously healthy (may not be healthy anymore). I cannot conceive how senior citizens have survived (have they?) 10 doses of covid-19 vaccine? Is anyone monitoring health outcomes?

Doses vs. all cause deaths. Clearly there are unusual spikes in deaths happening. It would be highly challenging to tease acute and delayed effects of the jabs. However, spikes in doses from 3rd dose onwards seems to be followed soon after by new spikes in deaths.

The data for 2023 is extracted separately to allow easier review. Cumulative toxicity must be happening! Refer to recent Japanese data identifying spikes in deaths up to 120 days post each new dose rollout: the more doses you get, the sooner you die. How would one do statistics on this? I will provide the data sets on monthly VS and dosing to anyone willing to take a look! Can we write a paper and try to get it published?

I am macabrely looking forward to the August data release to see if there is a further new spike in deaths in June following the May ‘25 spike in Covid-19 vaccine dosing.

I will update my pinned multi-nation summary post with this new data in the next day or two. Until next the data set, stay human!