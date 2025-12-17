Hong Kong October Vital Statistics on births, deaths, marriages were released on 15 December 2025. I have been monitoring trending of births and deaths over time since pre-pandemic with latest figures set out in this stack.

Hong Kong’s population mid-2025 was 7.53 million; overall 54.6% females, and 45.4% males, but with younger males outnumbering younger females approx. 108/100. Median age of population is 45-49. Total Fertility Rate (TFR) in 2024, a highly favored dragon birth year, was 841 births per 1,000 female population in their lifetime. Average TFR from 2021 to 2023 was 741, vs. the 2200 that is widely cited as population replacement level. 2025 TFR, not yet available, will likely drop very significantly.

2025 births are well below 2024 levels, with May, June, September and October showing historical low counts.

Male births continue to outnumber female births at prior unprecedented levels, notable and increasing since late 2022.

Deaths are just slightly lower than 2024 levels.

Male and female deaths show a consistent average relationship over time, with females having longer lifespan and contributing just under 45% of deaths.

Contrasting average annual births and deaths since 2015, 2025 average monthly births (to October) are already lower than 2022’s prior historical low.

Natural population growth is strongly negative with 106,357 natural population loss since 2020, not yet considering outwards migration as many young people leave for perceived better opportunities and wider horizons abroad. Incoming workers though, have kept the population stable with overall growth of about 1% between 2020 and 2024.

COVID-19 Vaccination Continues / Encouraged in Hong Kong

The Hong Kong government is reminding their population to stay up-to-date with COVID-19 Vaccines with free initial LP.8.1 doses to kids aged 6-months to 11 years, and free initial doses of JN.1 to persons aged 12 and above.

High risk groups are recommended to consider booster doses at least 6 months after their prior latest dose, irrespective of how many doses they have taken to date.

Despite Government encouragement, most Hong Kong residents are not convinced to take more COVID-19 vaccine doses with only 5,157 new doses administered in November 2025. 491 people have taken 10th doses of mRNA products which has been administered since May 2025. No 11th doses have been reported. Data set out below was updated on 2 December 2025.

Hong Kong Seeks to Reinvent Itself as Tourism, Education Hub

Hong Kong is working to reinvent itself as a world-class premier tourism destination and hub, interfacing with the Guangdong Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (‘GBA’) tourism plan, to develop into an international tourism hub and mega-event destination. It is also working hard to attract international students and investing heavily in building universities and colleges and position itself as an international education hub.

Hong Kong’s leaders and planners have the right idea. In today’s world those countries / regions that cannot make themselves attractive will suffer population loss. They will also need to work out how to make themselves family friendly!

Narratives About and Media Imaging of Family Needs to Change

0.8 child for every 2 parents, for 4 grandparents in 2024? It will make for very rapid population collapse.

Suggest major changes in policy, planning, and marketing imaging of families; media images currently show families as 2 parents and 1 or at most 2 children. Messaging and facilities need to change to popularize bigger families, and to facilitate their practical navigation of life. Even simple things like hotels being able to accommodate a family of more than 2 adults and 1-2 children in a single room. Travel subsidies / reduced entrance fees for bigger families for the 3rd and subsequent child.

If there is to be any hope of slowing the population plumet, action is urgently needed.