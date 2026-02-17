Hong Kong’s provisional 2025 vital statistics to December 2025 were released on 16 February 2026 in their Censtat regular monthly release.

Total births in 2025 are down to 31,714 which is 13.7% lower than 2024’s 36,767 births. 2025 births were the lowest on record for 5/7 months of that year.

Total deaths in 2025 are down to 51,750 which is 1.2% lower than 2024’s 52,366 deaths. Only July deaths exceeded prior historical levels.

Monthly births and deaths showing natural population loss since 2020. With these losses Hong Kong must maintain her population by attracting (quality) migrants.

Births and deaths over time showing COVID-19 vaccination by dose. Some of the later rollouts were very slow, with relatively low uptakes. Still, the pattern of deaths changed from hills and valleys to cliffs and craters, and births just continue to fall!

COVID-19 Vaccination

99,290 doses of COVID-19 Vaccine were administered in 2025;

2,168 x 1st doses (including to senior citizens - how did they avoid for so long…..),

951 x 2nd doses (new 2nd doses in 2025 only for vulnerable - single primary dose only recommended for healthy 5+ age groups),

1,490 x 3rd doses;

13,299 x 4th doses;

23,754 x 5th doses

26,570 x 6th doses

17,333 x 7th doses

8,834 x 8th doses

3,183 x 9th doses

696 x 10th doses

12 x 11th doses

Overall, with data available up to the end of January 2026 on C19 uptake: as of 31 January 2026, 21.2 million doses have been administered in Hong Kong, administered to 93.8% (6,861,467 persons vaccinated) of the population, and with 2,852 new doses administered in January 2026.

The >100% vaccination in some age-groups represents vaccination of non-Hong Kong residents. Vaccination by dose and age data shows that 11th dose uptake started in December 2025. While a 12th dose is now on offer (shows as a column in the tracking spreadsheet), no persons are listed as having availed this dose. 3,560 people have taken a 9th dose, 897 have taken a 10th dose, and 44 people have taken an 11th dose (including a 40-49 yo)! The future might be quite dire considering 100% of 12 - 49 yo are vaccinated; and these people should be Hong Kong’s future.

Hong Kong is still recommending 3 doses of Biotech (Pfizer) of 2 doses of Moderna for children aged 6 months to 4 years of age, and a single dose to immunocompetent persons aged 5 and above. Priority groups may receive a booster dose 6 months after their last dose, regardless of how many prior doses they have taken.

There has been no new pharmacovigilance report issued since 23 December 2023, at which time no deaths were acknowledged.

2025 Official Annual Report, including causes of death and more detailed population outcome data, will be available by October 2026 in the Hong Kong Annual Digest of Statistics (2026 Edition). I will keep watching.

Hong Kong’s multiply vaccinated population would make a very interesting case study of health outcomes. If the Government is truly interested in meeting their population increase scenarios; they had aimed for a 20% increase vs. 2022’s prior low, perhaps they need to stop the COVID-19 Vaccination deployment (it is truly insane to be offering 12th doses!) and start addressing health, economic, and social factors that prevent families from having children.

Abortion is legal in Hong Kong, but only under certain conditions: