currer
1dEdited

Hi Sally,

In one of your articles you draw attention to the divergence between male and female infant deaths. Claire Craig has also noted this anomaly in her substack here.

https://drclarecraig.substack.com/p/battle-of-the-baselines

Sex ratio:

Looking at the monthly mortality rate (based on mid year population estimates) there is a clear excess which begins in April 2021. For the year prior there were fewer deaths than normal. There was a few month reprieve in winter 2021-2022 when respiratory deaths were lower than usual. The excess is present in males and females and by taking a baseline from 2015-2019 we can compare the excess by sex. For all deaths in this age group up to 2019 between 43 and 44.5% were female. However, the overall female ratio has rocketed well beyond what could be dismissed as due to chance and for the excess deaths alone 66% are female. This is highly concerning for a new pathology being present from 2021. The total excess over 2015-2019 expected levels is 1523 for females and 890 for males.

Crixcyon
1d

Good fricking grief...near 100% vaccination? I haven't had any vaccinations in over 50 years and am still quite healthy in my mid 70's.

