November 2025 Hong Kong Statistics have just been released on 17 November 2025; including Vital Statistics on population, and births and deaths up to September 2025.

Births in September 2025 have dropped by 19% vs. births in September 2024, and are just slightly lower than 2023 levels. 3/9 months in 2025 have lowest recorded births since 2019. 2024 was dragon year, a highly desirable birth year, so there was some recovery in births in 2024, this was not sustained into 2025.

Deaths are stable 2025, though still well above pre-pandemic levels; average deaths in 2025 are 0.8% higher than 2024 levels.

Births and deaths over time show that Hong Kong first had negative population growth in 2020, the first year of the pandemic. Deaths remain above pre-pandemic levels, and births continue to trend downwards with population loss continuing to rise.

Monthly average births and deaths by year, now includes 2025 (averaged for Jan-Sept): Deaths in Hong Kong have risen by 8 % between 2019 and 2025, +13% since 2015. Births have dropped by 40% between 2019 and 2025, 48% since 2015. Year-on-year % change for births and deaths is shown.

Population natural increase is declining monthly. Total natural population loss to September 2025 is 104,953.

The disparity between male and female births noted in previous reports continues. This is of great interest, as I have not observed such a stark change in male: female birth ratios in nearby countries (Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Philippines). The loss of female births accelerated in 2025.

Talking with Hong Kong colleagues, I am told that housing shortages and living costs, as well as the costs of childbirth childrearing are active disincentives for couples to have children. Government incentives have yet to bear fruit. Survival in Hong Kong with a reasonable standard of living requires couples to both work; only the relatively wealthy can afford mum to take years off work to raise children if a grandparent or a hired help cannot step in to assist with childcare.

In addition to socio-economic factors, infertility and subfertility may be compounding Hong Kong’s population growth woes.

Covid-19 Vaccination updates are still available and recommended with the updated JN.1 Pfizer product currently on offer.

Children and eligible adult population are recommended to take influenza and COVID-19 Vaccines together at the same time.

Nearly 94% of the population had completed initial series as of 31 October 2025. The proportion numbers for some age groups exceed 100%, as they include non-Hong Kong residents.

Inactivated (Sinovac) only was provided up to 3 October 2025 and 7the dose; mRNA is now up to 10th doses in 2025 (Link). Vaccine doses and registered mortality by year are set out below. While some 310 folk have taken 10th doses in 2025, overall uptake continues to drop.

Breakdown of persons taking 10th doses: 1 person aged 20-29, 5 persons aged 40-49, 57 persons aged 50 - 50, 104 persons aged 60 - 60, 102 persons aged 70-79, and 41 Persons aged 80 and above. One can only hope health services are following health outcomes for these recipients.

Overall monthly vaccines by dose plotted against month registered deaths are set out. Deaths in Hong Kong soared concurrent with 3rd dose general population administration. This is blamed on actual COVID-19 not the vaccines. Monthly deaths seems spikier in post-pandemic years.

By year data:

Hong Kong has never acknowledged any harm from Covid-19 vaccines and continues to promote them as safe and effective and necessary.