I would like to share with all my readers a book published on 20 July 2026 by my friend Tobias Beharrell who is a wellness practitioner in Canada.

In clear and very readable form Tobias sets out a novel way of approaching wellness and healing, centered on the body as a complex system. It does not replace conventional medical evaluation, diagnosis, or treatment but works with them in a complementary manner.

This is a resource that is desperately needed in today’s world when so many people do not feel well and others have failing health, particularly in the post-COVID-19 era. The methods are accessible to every person, even those without easy access to medical care.

I recommend it for any person looking to improve their personal and loved ones’ health, and for medical and health practitioners who care about getting their patients and clients less reliant upon, or even off the spinning medical system round about.

It is available via Amazon in paperback in some countries, but only in Kindle (for now) in others. I have ordered copies (I need to give some to friends) and can’t wait to read the entire book.

I am working with Tobias to address health issues within my family and cannot overstate the value of his knowledge, empathy, and approach. Following are some preview screenshots (with permission from Tobias) of his book. Additional pages may be accessed on the Amazon preview.

Tobias webpage can also be accessed for further information and client bookings.

Carol M., who is attending Tobias clinician training sessions on Systems Regulation wrote the following:

I’ve just read Tobias’s latest book and want to share a quick summary. My perspective is coming as an ex-nurse/nutritionist/herbalist/EMF educator. I get a lot of urgent calls from folks that have been ushered out of the ER or the local GP office without having their real needs met about serious symptoms simply because all the tests are ‘normal’. They are still in pain, scared, unable to function normally. I have been incredibly grateful for foundational teaching on nervous system regulation, because since 5g towers began to be installed, nervous system injuries/stressors have been the single common denominator (in my opinion) in nearly every family I’ve seen - including babies and toddlers. Because this is the foundation so many other health complaints rest on: I can see clearly now that most of my complex cases refuse to heal because the nervous system keeps getting in the way. My biggest dream is really to empower families to care for themselves, especially those who can not travel or afford an alternative practitioner. Imagine my surprise this weekend when Tobias informed us that he has already done that work for me in the stand alone book, When No One Is Listening. After reading it through and comparing it to the practitioner course, I already know this is the perfect finale to the class material. My kids can understand it. I am so grateful.

Please consider sharing this post to get further reach (and ordering the book)! I am very excited watching Tobias work and to read his book in full as soon as it arrives.