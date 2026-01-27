Incredibly Important Article about the Hunga Tonga Volcano Eruption which is reshaping understanding of climatic impacts.
Submarine volcanos can unleash forces power enough to cool hemispheres and reshape the upper atmosphere. Such forces have far greater impacts than CO2 and should force rethink of climate change dogma.
Key points:-
traditional climate change models considered land-based volcanoes as the main players via particulates, sulfur, and gas emissions that form reflective aerosols that reduce sunlight and lower global temperatures
Hunga Tonga has been linked with measurable cooling across the Southern Hemisphere and other atmospheric changes
This mechanism comes via steam rather than sulfur, which is absorbed by the ocean rather than atmospherically released
Hunga Tonga injected up to 3 billion tons of water vapor into the atmosphere in just one hour, water vapor that rose to highest levels in the atmosphere; stratosphere and mesosphere, where it can trap heat and affect weather patterns.
We have been lied to by "the Science" for decades. "Global warming" began to be really pushed to the public in the 1990s, but the origins go further back, bolstered by selective funding of the correct answers.
https://substack.com/@jdee/note/c-58425367
"The Met Office has not been free to tell the truth since 1997. As a former senior government ‘suit’ involved in the restructuring of research in the UK I explain why…"
So let me spill a few ‘insider’ beans and tell a bit of my story…
A Bit Of My Story
As a postgraduate fast stream entrant to the UK scientific civil service back in 1985 I worked my way to the position of Principal Scientific Officer (PSO) within 6 years. For those not familiar with what a PSO was and did, in a nutshell, we were the backbone of research across the UK...
Many of us, like myself, were responsible for formulating government policy, assisting with the preparation of Acts of Parliament and subsequent Statutory Instruments, along with input on green and white papers. In conjunction with Assistant Secretaries we provided direct support for Departmental Ministers, Secretaries of State and Under-Secretaries of State. ...
All this meant we got to hear what the public (including big name journalists) will never get to hear, with pretty much everything classified as confidential, and with some rather sensitive aspects classified all the way to secret and top secret.....
Privatisation Of Research
During the ‘90s the government effectively privatised the entire national research effort by making all establishments ‘agencies’.....Scientist-led science within the UK was to die a death whether we liked it or not. We called it cheque book science, and it was pretty depressing....
We knew there and then that the Met Office was going to cop out, yet it had to do so to survive. What you see today is a relic masquerading as the real thing. But they won’t admit this, of course; they dare not!
The Customer Is Always Right
And what did the ‘customer’ want? Well, back then behind closed doors we knew that anthropogenic warming was nonsense, but the government wished to use it as a lever to push forward some radical policies. Overtly signalled as energy security policies they were, in fact, a raft of draconian economic reforms designed to maintain the status quo for the privileged few under deteriorating market conditions.......
For sure, science they don't want anyone to consider. Global warming was invented to scare people into committing suicide...for the depopulation crusade.