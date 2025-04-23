Super Sally’s Newsletter

Jomico
2dEdited

The data was throttled once the authorities realised a clear connection between falling Covid rates but higher death rate coinciding with higher vaccine rates…we had the same thing going on in the UK, which is why the MHRA stopped recording Covid deaths in May 2021… even though the vaccines began on 8 th December 2020, now every death is classified due unknown cause because the truth is too painful to admit… and those that pushed the jab… are as guilty as hell.

Anyone else realised that most coroners reports from 2023 avoid using words with ‘vaccine’ as part of cause of death..when there is doubt they use blanket terms like “undetermined cause of death”

Eldric Vero
2d

Once again, excellent report. Keep up the great work!

