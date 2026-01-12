Japan 2025 Births are expected to be Lowest on Record while Deaths Continue to Rise
2025 data (Jan - Aug) projects a population loss of nearly 1 million with deaths (est. 1.6 million) exceeding births (est. 660,000), raising population loss since 2007 to nearly 8 million.
Falling births and rising deaths in Japan, characterized as a super aging society (nearly 30% of Japanese are older than 65) threaten Japan’s future. Government efforts to address falling births have not been successful.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/japans-births-predicted-to-hit-lowest-level-since-records-began/ar-AA1TdhDh?ocid=BingNewsSerp
Birth and death statistics are currently available up to August 2025. Births are running 3.8% lower than 2024 levels, while deaths are marginally lower (-0.04%) than 2024 levels.
Japan’s historical patterns of births and deaths since 1978 when record-keeping began show the unfolding demographic catastrophe in Japan. 2025 data shows a highest ever January death peak of +11% vs. 2024, and the lowest ever February birth low of -7% vs. 2024.
Deaths have consistently outpaced births since 2007, and Japan had lost 6.9 million population as of the end of 2024. That will increase by close to another million in 2025 reaching close to 8 million. Note the change in trajectory in 2021 and 2022 matching the second year of the pandemic and the first year of vaccine rollout.
Covid-19 vaccine deployment in Japan commenced in February 2021. Around 80% of the population have received primary vaccination, with around 95% of seniors dosed.
Vaccines used in Japan have included Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Novavax. Vaccines are still available in Japan and promoted by the ministry of health as part of routine vaccination for seniors and at-risk populations.
Cause of population loss in Japan is multi-factorial; aging population with falling births and rising deaths, and socio-economic pressures discouraging marriage and families. Accelerated mortality and lost fertility, linked with COVID-19 vaccination has surely worsened the trajectory.
All countries should be watching Japan, to learn from her successes and failures; she has a narrow remaining window to try to address plummeting births as her reproductive age cohorts will plummet after 2030.
Extending active, productive, and quality lifespan for seniors also needs to be a priority to slow demographic loss.
Japan’s demographic fate (and the social and economic fallout) awaits many other countries.
Japan’s declining birthrate is genuinely serious, and its consequences are long-term and structural.
My personal view on Japan is this: the decline in births is driven directly by the decline in marriage. Unlike in some countries, childbirth outside marriage remains rare in Japan, which means that falling marriage rates translate almost mechanically into falling birthrates.
Why, then, is marriage disappearing?
I believe marriage has become difficult to choose because both marriage itself and its failure are now treated as entirely individual decisions and individual responsibilities. In a society where long-term relationships concentrate emotional, economic, and social risk on the individual, committing to them becomes increasingly hard to justify. Avoiding long-term commitment is not irrational—it is a rational response to risk.
This dynamic is further reinforced by Japan’s large and highly developed intimacy industries. As intimacy and even affection become commodified—something that can be purchased, limited, and exited at will—the incentive to invest in irreversible, long-term relationships weakens further.
This is not a simple problem, and there is no single lever that can reverse it. Japan’s declining birthrate is not the result of a lack of desire for family, but of a social structure in which long-term relationships have become unusually costly to choose.
Japan, like many countries, appears to be on a course where it will cease to exist in the next 150-200 years. They do not regularly engage in allowing "imports" of the human variety like the US and EU do. Demographics cannot be denied. For sure, the further use of mRNA poisons will accelerate the process of countrywide population destruction.