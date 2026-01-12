Falling births and rising deaths in Japan, characterized as a super aging society (nearly 30% of Japanese are older than 65) threaten Japan’s future. Government efforts to address falling births have not been successful.

Birth and death statistics are currently available up to August 2025. Births are running 3.8% lower than 2024 levels, while deaths are marginally lower (-0.04%) than 2024 levels.

Japan’s historical patterns of births and deaths since 1978 when record-keeping began show the unfolding demographic catastrophe in Japan. 2025 data shows a highest ever January death peak of +11% vs. 2024, and the lowest ever February birth low of -7% vs. 2024.

Deaths have consistently outpaced births since 2007, and Japan had lost 6.9 million population as of the end of 2024. That will increase by close to another million in 2025 reaching close to 8 million. Note the change in trajectory in 2021 and 2022 matching the second year of the pandemic and the first year of vaccine rollout.

Covid-19 vaccine deployment in Japan commenced in February 2021. Around 80% of the population have received primary vaccination, with around 95% of seniors dosed.

Vaccines used in Japan have included Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Novavax. Vaccines are still available in Japan and promoted by the ministry of health as part of routine vaccination for seniors and at-risk populations.

Cause of population loss in Japan is multi-factorial; aging population with falling births and rising deaths, and socio-economic pressures discouraging marriage and families. Accelerated mortality and lost fertility, linked with COVID-19 vaccination has surely worsened the trajectory.

All countries should be watching Japan, to learn from her successes and failures; she has a narrow remaining window to try to address plummeting births as her reproductive age cohorts will plummet after 2030.

Extending active, productive, and quality lifespan for seniors also needs to be a priority to slow demographic loss.

Japan’s demographic fate (and the social and economic fallout) awaits many other countries.