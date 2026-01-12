Super Sally’s Newsletter

Shun Tokyo Night Journalist
Japan’s declining birthrate is genuinely serious, and its consequences are long-term and structural.

My personal view on Japan is this: the decline in births is driven directly by the decline in marriage. Unlike in some countries, childbirth outside marriage remains rare in Japan, which means that falling marriage rates translate almost mechanically into falling birthrates.

Why, then, is marriage disappearing?

I believe marriage has become difficult to choose because both marriage itself and its failure are now treated as entirely individual decisions and individual responsibilities. In a society where long-term relationships concentrate emotional, economic, and social risk on the individual, committing to them becomes increasingly hard to justify. Avoiding long-term commitment is not irrational—it is a rational response to risk.

This dynamic is further reinforced by Japan’s large and highly developed intimacy industries. As intimacy and even affection become commodified—something that can be purchased, limited, and exited at will—the incentive to invest in irreversible, long-term relationships weakens further.

This is not a simple problem, and there is no single lever that can reverse it. Japan’s declining birthrate is not the result of a lack of desire for family, but of a social structure in which long-term relationships have become unusually costly to choose.

Crixcyon
2d

Japan, like many countries, appears to be on a course where it will cease to exist in the next 150-200 years. They do not regularly engage in allowing "imports" of the human variety like the US and EU do. Demographics cannot be denied. For sure, the further use of mRNA poisons will accelerate the process of countrywide population destruction.

