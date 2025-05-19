Dear Sir / Madam, Fellow Global Citizens,

I am a concerned citizen researcher / citizen journalist who has watched the WHO's actions and misactions over their declared Covid-19 Pandemic, and the global response which they orchestrated.

The WEF planned the Covid-19 Pandemic in their Event 201 in October 2019.

The WHO then called a pandemic in early 2020 following the Event 201 playbook. However, there was no evidence of abnormal deaths in 2020 in many countries, aside from those that adopted hospital protocols that failed to provide early supportive treatment for viral illness, that banned off-label meds with long histories of safe use, that failed to treat secondary infections with antibiotics, that failed to provide steroid treatment for inflammation, that allowed infections to run wild in institutionalized, traumatized-by-lockdown-and-isolation seniors, and sedated and neglected them to death, that used sedation and respirators as the only treatment for viral-respiratory illness.

The WHO called for public health measures that had never been used before: harsh lockdowns that included closures of schools (in the Philippines schools were closed for more than 2 years) leading to huge loss of education and stalling development of population and driving poverty, shutting of business and trade, and prevention of travel. The unproven tactics of masking and social distancing and isolation of healthy people was enforced. 24/7 pandemic news was relentlessly played; all it seems in retrospect, part of an ongoing psyop to keep people terrified and ready to accept fast tracked therapeutics as their only solution.

The WHO endorsed Covid-19 vaccines, utilizing new technologies, developed at breakneck speed, and with failure to provide adequate safety testing. Even worse, they turned a blind eye to the inadequacies and failure to disclose adverse findings by the manufacturers. They sent out education materials to guide governments on how to drive vaccine acceptance with "nudges" and other techniques. They pushed for mandated vaccines and vaccine passports.

Nations all followed in lockstep. All used the same terminology. Forced their citizens at threat of exclusion from necessities of life to accept novel treatments. Shelved all independent thought, critical thinking, care for informed consent, sovereignty, right to work and to have the necessities of life.

In late 2020, I watched the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines across the globe. In every country, concurrent with rollout, Covid-19 cases went up. Deaths went up too. More vaccines administered seemed to result in more deaths. The excess deaths were far higher even than those attributed to Covid-19.

In first world nations, I observed a small rise in deaths with primary series rollouts, but much larger rises in deaths matching booster dosing. Each new booster dose was accompanied by a new spike in deaths.

In developing nations, I observed that deaths often spiked immediately with primary series rollout.

Under tutelage from the WHO (I assume it was the WHO), governments ignored the mounting reports evidencing vaccine harms and deaths in their own pharmacovigilance systems and continued remorselessly and mindlessly to push Covid-19 vaccines as safe, effective, and necessary.

2021 was the turning point for population health; not for the better, but for the very much worse. It is being normalized for children and even infants to routinely die of heart attacks and strokes. Autoimmune conditions of all kinds, premature and sudden deaths, and hyper-aggressive cancers are becoming more and more common. Loss of fertility and fecundity seems to be accelerating and there is more research every day corroborating the negative impacts of the Covid-vaccines on reproductive health.

The measures were all endorsed and encouraged, orchestrated, by the WHO, who have presided over what I consider could end up being an extinction level population event, which is slowly unfolding.

I set out population outcome slides below from selected countries whose data I have examined. In every country the tipping point for a step-change rise in deaths was the start of Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Births fell within months, in most cases; and the losses of births are accelerating over time into 2025. 2025 Deaths appear to be accelerating again in some nations.

These adverse outcomes are the responsibility of the WHO, their backers, and those who voted for the WHO's measures. This includes YOU who are delegates with the responsibility to represent the people of the world! It includes US global citizens who stood by and did nothing, or not enough during the last global power grab attempt!

I DO NOT ACCEPT THE WHO's AUTHORITY! THEY HAVE DONE SO MUCH HARM IN THE GUISE OF PANDEMIC MEASURES.

THE WHO MUST NOT BE ALLOWED A REPEAT PERFORMANCE.

DO NOT ALLOW THE WHO TO CONTROL GLOBAL HEALTH AND OUR FUTURE.

DO NOT ACCEPT THEIR RAILROADING.

DO NOT VOTE YES.

DO NOT ACCEPT THEIR PANDEMIC AGREEMENT.

HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE FOR WHAT THEY HAVE DONE!

Unprecedented patterns of high and atypical monthly deaths, plunges in births; all only after Covid-19 jabs were rolled out!

The images show what happened. Trust your eyes, stand up, be brave.

Do not let this happen again!