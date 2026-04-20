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SuperSally888
6d

Most countries publish annual data on maternal deaths, still births, perinatal, neonatal and infant mortality. For those countries whose data I have seen still birth, and infant death rates are typically rising. Reflecting poorer population health and reduced fecundity since 2021. Annual data is typically quite delayed release. For example, Malaysia 2025 data will be released in September, Philippines 2025 will be released in January next year, Hong Kong data by August, if I recall correctly. Australia data also late this year.

Early miscarriages are not documented, unless they happen following a med in which case they might be documented in a system like vaers.

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csofand's avatar
csofand
6d

Super Sally this is great work, as always. The Taiwan charts are especially devastating. I have also seen evidence of the bivalent booster timing causing increased mortality in the United States.

Thanks for your vigilance!

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