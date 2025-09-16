TAIWAN

Taiwan has issued vital statistics to August 2025. Deaths in 2025 are somewhat stable at post-pandemic higher rates and only slightly higher (+1.5%) than 2024 levels. Births continue to plumet and are 19% lower in 2025 than 2024. Births are less than half of 2019 levels and falling.

Taiwan is losing some 8,000 population a month in 2025.

Natural population loss exceeds 300,000 with deaths far exceeding births. Adjusted for migration, loss drops to 1/4 million. There will be empty cities and villages as this trending continues with adult deaths nearly double new births.

MACAU

Macau births in 2025 are running 17% below births in 2024. Every month in 2025 births are running below prior levels.

Deaths are running 0.5% below 2024 levels, with only February 2025 exceeding all prior deaths.

Overall population trending is shown. Births only just outnumber deaths.

Hong Kong

July births in Hong Kong rose slightly vs. June 2025 but are still the lowest July births on record aside from 2020.

Deaths in July 2025 rose to a new high.

Overall population trending.

Covid-19 Vaccination is still recommended, including for infants and children. 11th doses have not been offered.

Uptake is not enthusiastic.

Natural population loss is over 102,000 since 2019.

The disproportionality between male and female births continues. This appears unique to Hong Kong.

I will update the pinned overall population outcomes across Asia post within this week.